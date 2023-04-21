Health
Invasive streptococcal infections are surging and may be linked to COVID
- Group A Streptococcus cases surge in US
- A new report shows a 30% increase in the number of infected people in 2017 from the previous peak.
- Experts say the pandemic may be to blame.
Cases of Group A streptococcus, which can cause strep throat, have spiked in the United States this year, according to a new report.
of reportIt was also nearly 30% higher than when strep throat cases peaked in 2017, according to Epic Research, a company that analyzes electronic health records.
The data show that the majority of cases were between the ages of 4 and 9, although there was a marked spike in cases across all age groups, including adults.
A spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said: prevention Unpublished data from the National Syndromic Surveillance Program show that the number of non-invasive group A streptococcal cases from nationwide emergency department visit data in February and March 2023 is higher than that of this period over the past 5 years. Indicates the highest level.
The CDC also reports that many states continue to see higher than normal cases of invasive group A streptococci, particularly in children under the age of 17 and adults over the age of 65.
This is not the first time streptococcus has been reported as a problem in recent months. In late December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced health alerts Warning about increasing cases of invasive group A streptococcal infections in children.
Group A streptococcal infections are also high worldwide, with surges reported England,Franceand Denmarkamong other areas.
But what’s behind this increase in Streptococcus A, and when are cases likely to decline? That’s the deal.
Why are there so many cases of streptococcus now?
No studies have yet been conducted to try to identify what’s behind this surge, but doctors have a few theories.
The big theory is COVID-19 The pandemic has played a role. “This is similar to what we’ve seen with other infectious agents,” said Thomas Russo, M.D., an infectious disease expert at the University of Buffalo. has decreased and people are socializing again.”
William Schaffner, M.D., an infectious disease specialist and professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, said, “There’s no question that streptococcal infections have dropped significantly in the COVID era.” Diseases like infections and flu are coming back.”
In some parts of the country, streptococcal cases have returned to baseline levels, Dr. Schaffner said.
“There is no good single answer to this,” Dr. Schaffner says, except that people are mixing again after being apart for so long. ,” he says.
What is group A streptococcus?
Group A streptococci, also known as group A streptococci, are bacteria that can cause a variety of infections, according to the United States. CDCThey include strep throat, impetigo, and cellulitis.
In more severe cases, invasive group A streptococci can cause bloodstream infections, scarlet fever, rheumatic fever, and toxic shock syndrome.
Symptoms of Streptococcus A
Symptoms of Streptococcus A vary and depend greatly on where the infection occurred. Cleveland ClinicMinor infections can cause symptoms such as:
- Difficulty swallowing or pain when swallowing
- headache
- Small red spots on the roof of your mouth.
- sore throat
- stomach pain
- swollen tonsils or lymph nodes
A skin infection from a group A streptococcal infection can cause symptoms such as:
- rash on the neck, armpits, or groin
- Small red to purple sores on the nose, mouth, arms, and legs
- itchy skin
- Sores that leak clear to yellow fluid or pus
- A hard yellow scab forms on the wound
A severe group A streptococcal infection may include the following symptoms:
- diarrhea
- dizzy
- heat
- Large cuts, blisters, dark spots on the skin
- nausea or vomiting
- pain that spreads beyond the wound
- skin that changes color
- The skin is swollen or hot to the touch
How do you get Streptococcus A?
In strep throat, the bacteria are usually spread by person-to-person contact. This includes contact with respiratory droplets and secretions such as saliva and mucus. CDC Say.
That’s why Amesh A. Adalja, MD, an infectious disease expert and senior fellow at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, says it’s a good idea to try to avoid people who are obviously sick. “There’s nothing really avoidable other than avoiding sick people until they’re no longer contagious,” he says.
Dr. Schaffner agrees. “There’s not much you can do other than avoid sick people,” he says.
How is Streptococcus A treated?
Streptococcus A, especially sore throat, is usually treated with antibiotics. ( CDC recommends either penicillin or amoxicillin, the latter It is insufficient now in America. )
If you or your child has a fever or sore throat without a runny nose or cough, Dr. Russo recommends getting tested. Dr. Russo says a respiratory infection is likely the culprit.)
When will Streptococcus A cases decline?
Experts say cases should start to decline soon. “Streptococci are highly seasonal, usually with higher incidence in the winter,” says Dr. Schaffner. “This should weaken as warming continues.”
Korin Miller is a freelance writer who specializes in general health, sexual health and relationships, and lifestyle trends, and has appeared in men’s health, women’s health, self, glamour, and more. . She has a master’s degree from American University, she lives by the sea, and one day she hopes to own a teacup, a pig and an octopus her truck.
