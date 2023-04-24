Health
Effector regions alternate with somatocognitive networks
In a recent study published in Nature Journal, researchers performed precision functional mapping (PFM) and functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to map the functional organization of the motor cortex (M1) of the human brain.
study: Somatocognitive networks alternate with effector regions in the motor cortex. Image credit: r.classen/Shutterstock.com
Background
The human motor cortex was originally described as a continuously present homunculus. In contrast, non-human primate (NHP) studies divide M1 into anterior and posterior regions, with the body represented anteriorly and the motor effector region posteriorly.
Voluntary movements are regulated by the plexus zoster (CON). Animal studies have demonstrated an anterior motor cortex projecting into internally located organs involved in sympathetic arousal, and CON along with M1 not only mediates abstract behavior, but also coordinates movement. is also shown.
About research
In the present study, researchers presented a dual system that fuses behavior and body control into a common circuit, featuring a somatocognitive-behavioral network (SCAN) that alternates with M1 effector regions.
The team performed high-resolution (2.40 mm) PFM with resting-state functional connectivity (RSFC) values of 172.0–1,813.0 min per participant (task: 353.0 min per person) to map functional networks in the brain. Diffusion information was used.
To validate our findings, data were obtained from three large fMRI studies: the Adolescent Cognitive Brain Development (ABCD) study, the UK Biobank (UKB) study, the Human Connectome Project (HCP) study, and the present study. was given. We compared the survey results.
In total, the dataset consisted of data from approximately 50,000 individuals. Furthermore, the findings utilize precision functional mapping (PFM) information to interspecies (macaques and humans), clinical (postnatal stroke), and developmental (neonatal, infancy, childhood, and adulthood) contexts. was placed in
The team used an MRI task battery of motor and behavioral functions to record concentric effector somatopy delineated by CON-related inter-effector regions (IERs). We compared the relative timing of resting functional MRI signals in the M1 region.
Functional MRI data were obtained from two highly sampled participants (64.0 runs, 244.0 minutes per person) with blocked performance of 25 movements and clear indications for planning and execution of limb movements. Taken from a new event-related task with phases (12.0 runs, 132.0 minutes). minutes per person).
For a formal test of concentric placement, single-peak and double-peak Gaussian curves were fitted to task activation profiles along the dorsomedial to ventrolateral axis of M1.
Task-related functional MRI data were also acquired while individuals repeatedly produced the ‘ee’ sound to isolate laryngeal movements while minimizing tongue and jaw movement and breathing. Motor stimuli were reanalyzed using data from previous large-scale studies by mapping them to the cortex.
result
Regions with distinct connectivity, structure, and function interrupt the classical homunculus and alternate with effector-specific (hand, mouth, and foot) regions. The expected neuroimaging pattern consisted of three RSFC-defined regions in each brain hemisphere, with connectivity restricted to the symtopic contralateral motor cortex and the adjacent primary somatosensory cortex.
Regions corresponded to task-evoked activity during tongue, hand, and foot movements. Three regions with strong ipsilateral and contralateral functional connections were intertwined between effector-specific regions. This generated interdigitated strands extending from the previously unidentified primary motor cortex (central gyrus).
Motifs were detected in all highly sampled adults and were reproducible at the intra-individual level. Three study datasets validated the interengagement of motor effector regions linked to behavioral control.
Furthermore, the functionally connected IER showed lower cortical thickness but greater fractional anisotropy and intracortical myelin content than the foot region.
IER showed a robust functional connection to CON that is essential for achieving behavioral and physiological control, sympathetic arousal, pain, and goal-directed cognitive control. Accurate fMRI of macaques and children showed interspecies homologs and progenitors of the developmental IER system.
IER was detected in an 11.0-month-old infant and was comparable to that observed in a 9-year-old child. This pattern can also be identified among postpartum severe bilateral stroke patients.
Furthermore, the motor and action fMRI task battery showed concentrically arranged effector somatopies separated by CON-linked IERs. The IER was strongly associated with the supplementary motor area (SMA) and the caudal-located cingulate of the dorsal anterior cingulate cortex (dACC) and associated with the anterior aspect of the insula and prefrontal cortex.
In the striatum, IER showed strong linkage with the dorsolateral putamen. Her IER connections in the thalamus were specifically observed in the central median nucleus and posteromedial nucleus, intermediate nucleus, and ventral inferior posteronucleus.
The IER was also tightly associated with the surrounding cerebellar regions and the fundus of the median sulcus, Brodmann’s area (BA) 3a, which is involved in proprioception.
Furthermore, the IER was associated with the mid-island, which is involved in the processing of interoceptive and pain signals. Lateral vermis Crus II. Cerebellar lobules V, VIIb, and VIIIa. and the dorsolateral putamen, which is important for motor function.
Our findings indicated that high-frequency delta activity may occur earlier in CON than in M1, and that M1 IER may partially enable action plan execution. Favorable movement topographies, double-peak fitter curves, and dual laryngeal representations were confirmed by reanalyzing previously published electrophysiological findings in the distal-proximal concentric tissue (second joining (excluding human hand movements).
Finally, the IER was not action-specific and was activated simultaneously during action planning (hand and foot coordination) and axial body movements (including eyebrows).
Conclusion
This study suggests that the system of whole-body action planning perforates the Samat cognitive-behavioral network, M1.
In M1, two parallel systems are intertwined to form an integrated segregation pattern of effector-specific regions important for fine motor control, linked to the SCAN and important for the integration of goals, body movements, and physiology.
SCAN also enables predictive respiratory, cardiovascular, and postural changes. A dual network aligns the mind and body with the sensory system.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230424/Motor-cortex-study-effector-regions-alternate-with-somato-cognitive-action-network.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Effector regions alternate with somatocognitive networks
- Pakistan faces constitutional crisis over Imran’s desire to hold snap elections: Bloomberg – Pakistan
- (G)I-DLE will release their sixth EP “I feel” on May 15
- Google Bard can now write and debug software code
- PM Modi calls on central state sports ministers to provide athletes with quality infrastructure
- Trkiye reduces foreign dependency of defense industry to 20% in 2 decades, says Erdogan
- Man, woman shot at Hollywood Convenience Store
- This little girl is a table tennis champion in making: check out her incredible moves
- The Queen wanted the coronation robe to reflect emblems from around the world
- Asian stocks mixed ahead of new US data
- Fuhua Science and Technology Innovation Base opened in Wuo Town
- A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits the Kermadec Islands