Relief for Lupus Patients Expected Soon: Dr. Manukonda Muralikrishna, Rheumatologist







I got it Rheumatologist Doctor Manukonda Muralikrishna A professor at the Guntur Center for Rheumatology and Immunology said lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation in organs and joints, affects movement and skin, and causes fatigue. In severe cases, symptoms can be debilitating and complications can be fatal.

“Lupus, also known as systemic lupus erythematosus, is a chronic autoimmune disease that can affect many parts of the body, including the joints, skin, kidneys, heart, lungs, blood vessels, and brain. The body’s immune system malfunctions, meaning that the immune system, which is supposed to defend the body by fighting off viruses, bacteria and pathogens, suddenly starts attacking healthy tissue,” says Dr Murakrishna. said.

He said international investigations and studies were being hurried with the support of several international organizations to find a remedy. He said the research is at an advanced stage, so lupus sufferers can expect better treatments in the next few years. He observed that COVID-19 further complicates the immune system of lupus patients, making it very difficult for medical professionals to deal with such cases.

The body’s immune system is responsible for fighting antigens (invaders that enter and harm our body) and produce antibodies that protect the body from any infection. Lupus occurs when the body’s immune system malfunctions and cannot distinguish between antigens and healthy tissue. In this condition, the immune system directs antibodies along with antigens against healthy tissues in the body, causing swelling, pain, and tissue damage.

Dr. Muralikrishna said women aged 15 to 45 who have a family history of lupus and are taking medications related to drug-induced systemic lupus are more likely to get lupus. She suggested that patients should contact medical professionals as soon as they detect symptoms so they can receive better treatment. Doctors’ delays in treatment will only make the condition worse, he said. Mr. Amaravati: Victims can be of great help in Lupus identified as an incurable autoimmune disease by an international team of researchers DNA mutation A gene that senses viral RNA causes lupus. Experts believe these findings will pave the way for the development of new treatments.I got it Rheumatologist Doctor Manukonda Muralikrishna A professor at the Guntur Center for Rheumatology and Immunology said lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation in organs and joints, affects movement and skin, and causes fatigue. In severe cases, symptoms can be debilitating and complications can be fatal.“Lupus, also known as systemic lupus erythematosus, is a chronic autoimmune disease that can affect many parts of the body, including the joints, skin, kidneys, heart, lungs, blood vessels, and brain. The body’s immune system malfunctions, meaning that the immune system, which is supposed to defend the body by fighting off viruses, bacteria and pathogens, suddenly starts attacking healthy tissue,” says Dr Murakrishna. said.He said international investigations and studies were being hurried with the support of several international organizations to find a remedy. He said the research is at an advanced stage, so lupus sufferers can expect better treatments in the next few years. He observed that COVID-19 further complicates the immune system of lupus patients, making it very difficult for medical professionals to deal with such cases.The body’s immune system is responsible for fighting antigens (invaders that enter and harm our body) and produce antibodies that protect the body from any infection. Lupus occurs when the body’s immune system malfunctions and cannot distinguish between antigens and healthy tissue. In this condition, the immune system directs antibodies along with antigens against healthy tissues in the body, causing swelling, pain, and tissue damage.Dr. Muralikrishna said women aged 15 to 45 who have a family history of lupus and are taking medications related to drug-induced systemic lupus are more likely to get lupus. She suggested that patients should contact medical professionals as soon as they detect symptoms so they can receive better treatment. Doctors’ delays in treatment will only make the condition worse, he said. The most common symptoms of lupus :

* Fatigue, fever, joint pain, stiffness, swelling

*A butterfly-shaped rash on the face that covers the cheeks and bridge of the nose Skin lesions caused by sun exposure White or blue toes and toes during cold or stressful periods

* Shortness of breath, chest pain, dry eyes, headache, memory loss

Depending on the severity of your symptoms, your doctor may prescribe drugs to suppress the immune system, reduce inflammation, and treat the pain, swelling, and fever associated with lupus.

Studies have shown that lupus patients who exercise have stronger muscles, prevent stiff joints, reduce fatigue, and avoid weight gain.

*Some movements can be harmful if the patient has swollen joints or sore muscles, so be sure to find out what type of exercise works best for the patient before deciding on an exercise regimen. Please consult your doctor.

*Possible exercises include yoga, pilates, tai chi, dance, swimming, and biking.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/education/news/relief-for-lupus-victims-is-expected-soon-rheumatologist-dr-manukonda-muralikrishna/articleshow/100208148.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos