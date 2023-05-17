AHA Calls for Action Against Racial Inequality in Stroke Care

stroke The American Heart Association (AHA) has identified a “disease of disparity” with racial and ethnic inequalities in incidence, prevalence, treatments and outcomes, and has identified structural interventions or “disparities” to address this problem. Research identifying “upstream” interventions is needed. A new scientific statement.
“There are large inequalities in stroke care, resulting in wide disparities in post-stroke functional outcomes for people of historically disenfranchised races and ethnicities, such as Blacks, Hispanics and Indigenous peoples.” Writing Group Chair Amitis Toufigi, M.D., Professor of Neurology, said: , The University of Southern California, Los Angeles said in a news release:
“While research has historically focused on explaining these inequalities, it is important to develop and test interventions to address them,” Toufigi added.
The scientific statement was publish online Diary of May 15 stroke.
it is as follows 2020 AHA Presidential Recommendations It declared structural racism to be the underlying cause of poor health and premature death from heart disease and stroke.
Towfighi et al. reviewed the literature on interventions to address racial and ethnic inequalities and identified gaps and areas for future research.
They point out that different interventions show potential to reduce inequalities across stroke care adherence.
For example, the data suggests that close attention to stroke preparedness among patients, caregivers, and emergency medical services (EMS) can help people with suspected stroke get to the emergency department quickly and receive prompt treatment. suggests that inequality in providing
However, reducing inequalities in rehabilitation, recovery and reintegration has received insufficient research attention, the writing group said.
Furthermore, while most studies address patient-level factors such as medication adherence, health literacy and health behaviors, structural racism, housing, income, food security and access to care also influence stroke. It does not address upstream social factors such as access to Incidence, care and outcome.
“Combating the effects of systemic racism requires policy changes, community-based interventions, and health systems that primarily serve historically disenfranchised people and the communities they serve. and upstream interventions such as understanding barriers and collaboratively developing solutions to address problems: barriers,” the writing group said.
More research across the stroke care continuum is needed to address racial and ethnic inequalities in stroke care and improve outcomes, they say.
“It is important that historically disenfranchised communities are involved in research and that researchers can work together to address community needs and concerns,” said Bernadette Boden, vice-chair of the writing group. = Dr. Alvara, MPH, Bernadette Boden-Alvara said in a news release.
“Opportunities include working with local stakeholder groups and community organizations to advocate for partnerships with hospitals, academic medical centers, local colleges and universities; This includes volunteering with the Heart Association,” Boden-Alvara added.
Toufigi encourages health care workers to “think outside the ‘stroke box’.” Sustainable and effective interventions to address inequalities are likely to require collaboration with patients, their communities, policy makers and other sectors. ”
This Scientific Statement was prepared by a volunteer writing group on behalf of the AHA Stroke Council, Cardiovascular and Stroke Nursing Council, Cardiovascular Radiology and Interventional Council, Clinical Cardiology Council, Cardiology Council it was done. high blood pressurethe Council on the Kidneys in Cardiovascular Disease, and the Council on Cardiovascular Disease peripheral vascular disease.
There was no commercial funding for this study.
stroke. It will be published online on May 15, 2023. overview
