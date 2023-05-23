Sleep apnea syndrome may increase long-term risk of new coronavirus infection







Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: After being infected with SARS-CoV-2, adults with obstructive sleep apnea had up to a 75% increased risk of long-term COVID-19.

Women with sleep apnea were more likely to develop long-lasting COVID-19 than men. Data show that people with obstructive sleep apnea, especially those with other chronic conditions, are more susceptible to COVID-19 for longer after SARS-CoV-2 infection than people without obstructive sleep apnea. The risk of developing infections was significantly higher. The findings were consistent across multiple research databases and definitions of the novel coronavirus over time, according to the researchers. Hannah Mandel Senior Fellow at New York University Langone Health and his colleagues.





“There are still There’s a lot to uncover about the long-running new coronavirusHowever, this study will inform clinical care by identifying patients who should be monitored more closely,” Mandel said in a press release. “People with sleep apnea and COVID-19 should seek early treatment, monitor symptoms, and continue vaccinations to reduce their risk of infection.” Research so far We have shown that obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) may increase the risk of severe outcomes of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during the acute phase of infection. as part of the NIH Funded RECOVER InitiativeUsing data from three electronic medical record research networks, the National Patient-Centered Clinical Research Network (PCORnet) and the National Novel Coronavirus Cohort Cohort (N3C), Mandel et al. Evaluate the impact. Both enroll adult patients only, as does the pediatric-focused network PEDSnet. All patients included in the current analysis tested positive for COVID-19 between March 2020 and February 2022. Of the 333,642 adult patients in the PCORnet cohort, 5.1% had OSA and 16.6% probably had long-standing COVID-19 infection. Of the approximately 1.7 million adult patients in the N3C cohort, 3.9% had OSA and 4.9% probably had long-standing novel coronavirus. Finally, of the 106,262 children in the PEDSnet cohort, 1.8% had OSA and 4.6% probably had long-term COVID-19. Across the network, the presumably long-term unadjusted OR of COVID associated with OSA diagnosis ranged from 1.41 to 3.93 in adults and children. Mandel et al. reported that this association remained significant only for adults in comorbidity-adjusted analyses. According to the release, the PCORnet cohort showed a 12% increased risk of long-term COVID-19 infection if previously diagnosed with OSA compared to those without OSA. In the N3C cohort, which included patients with higher levels of other chronic diseases compared with PCORnet patients, OSA diagnosis was associated with a 75% increased long-term COVID-19 risk. Mandel et al. also found that the long-term risk of 2019-nCoV infection in patients with OSA was higher for women than for men in the N3C cohort. Women with OSA had an 89% increased chance of developing long-term COVID-19, while men with OSA had a 59% increase. The study was limited by the lack of data on COVID-19 vaccination status and the low prevalence of OSA compared to previous studies, the researchers said. “Nevertheless, these findings suggest that patients with OSA may be at increased risk for PASC after SARS-CoV-2 and should be monitored for sequelae following acute infection.” the researchers concluded. References:

