Choosing Soap May Attract Mosquitoes: Study

Recent studies suggest that using soap may make you more susceptible to mosquito bites. Researchers have proposed that the fragrances in the soap may attract mosquitoes because they supplement their sugar intake with plant nectar when they are not feeding.

According to media reports, people often use fragrances such as fruity and floral scents to alter their odors, which can accidentally attract mosquitoes.

Researchers at Virginia Tech’s School of Agricultural and Life Sciences published a study in the journal iScience that found that certain types of soap can affect a person’s attraction to mosquitoes.

The lead investigator of the study, Clement Winauger, said that changing the scent of the soap could increase or decrease the attraction of people who already have a stronger-than-average attraction to mosquitoes. explained.

“Another aspect is that we’re not just adding substances to the body odor, we’re replacing some chemicals while eliminating others that wash away,” says Clement Winager. Told. And soap chemicals,” he added.

To study this connection, the research team worked with four volunteers to examine each unique scent profile before and after using different soaps, including Dial, Dove, Native, and Simple Truth. .

The study revealed that more than 60 percent of the scent detected after washing was due to soap, not natural body odor.

Studies have shown that certain soaps may increase host attraction to mosquitoes, while others may decrease attraction. Mosquitoes rely on volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emitted by their plant and animal hosts to find their sources of nutrition. To investigate the effects of different odors, the researchers conducted experiments using mesh cages containing two cups of odorant extract. Mosquitoes were given a choice between unwashed scents collected from individuals and scents after washing with soap.

Researchers repeated the test with different scent combinations. Regarding scent preference, three out of four soaps were found to increase mosquito attraction, while one soap had the opposite effect, decreasing mosquito attraction.

The soaps evaluated in this study, with the exception of the coconut-scented soap, all had fruity or floral-scented fragrances, were found to reduce mosquito attraction. The researchers emphasized that soap is just one of many factors that influence mosquito attraction, as the study concluded.

Updated: Jun 13, 2023 7:49 AM IST

