Health
Hybrid immunity prevents Omicron reinfection
In a recent study posted on research square*Preprint server, researchers found that immune imprinting of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Wuhan-Hu-1 strain (WH1) showed antigenically distinct antibodies to SARS-CoV- Effects on basal (humoral) immune responses were evaluated. 2 Omicron BF.7 subvariant.
study: Humoral immune response to Omicron infection in a long-term imprinted population of Wuhan-Hu-1. Image credit: AndriiVodolazhskyi/Shutterstock.com
*Important Notices: research square Publishes preliminary scientific reports that have not been peer-reviewed and should therefore not be considered definitive, to guide clinical practice or health-related actions, or to be treated as established information. not.
Background
Currently, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that SARS-CoV-2 after primary booster vaccination in low-risk individuals, due to high levels of hybrid immunity from widespread Omicron infections and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines. We do not recommend vaccination. .
Natural infection provides durable immune protection against reinfection. However, it can cause immunological imprinting and skew immunological responses to initial exposure to SARS-CoV-2. antigendepending on the antigenic distance.
About research
This study investigated whether prior WH1 infection and WH1-based vaccination could prevent reinfection with Omicron.
Of the 60 Wuhan Hu type 1 patients in Xiangyang who responded to the survey in January 2023, 54 out of 60 had Omicron infection detected by rapid antigen test or polymerase chain reaction (PCR), of which 42 had no information. provided. Blood sample two months after reinfection with Omicron.
Five, 20, and 17 individuals received 1, 2, and 3 doses of whole-inactivated virus (WIV) vaccinated during the period between Wihan-Hu-1 strain and Omicron. I was a vaccineeer. Mutant infections, respectively.
In addition, 13 blood samples were collected from triple-vaccinated and WH1-infected individuals 3-4 months prior to Omicron infection as controls prior to Omicron infection.
In addition, three groups of individuals residing in the same area but with a negative history of SARS-CoV-2 infection prior to Omicron were analyzed. Blood samples were taken before and after Omicron infection from a health care worker who had received her three doses of WIV vaccine (BBIBP-CorV, WIBP-CorV, or CoronaVac) or ZF2001RBD. subunit vaccine and formed a vaccine-only cohort.
Blood samples were also collected after Omicron infection from unvaccinated individuals who had no history of SARS-CoV-2 infection prior to Omicron infection and which constituted an unvaccinated control group. None of the participants had immune system disorders or were taking drugs that alter the immune system.
Humoral immunity is based on vesicular stomatitis virus pseudotyped with the Wuhan-Hu-1 strain SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein and Omicron’s BF.7, XBB.1.5, and BQ.1.1 subvariants. was assessed by neutralization assays including
Chemiluminescent microparticle immunoassay (CMIA)-based in vitro Anti-WH1 receptor binding domain (RBD) antibodies were quantified using diagnostic (IVD) tools.
result
Hybrid and vaccine-only imprinting enhanced serological WH1 and Omicron BF.7/BQ.1.1/XBB.1.5 neutralization after infection over naive background.
Feedback from pre-existing high-affinity antibodies limited the humoral response to omicron infection without compromising protection. In contrast, antigenic seniority of pre-existing cross-reactive B lymphocytes slightly decreased forward neutralization width among hybrid and RBD vaccine-imprinted individuals.
Neutralizing titers obtained after Omicron infection correlated with antibody-based immunity against reinfection. Higher Wuhan-Hu-1 neutralization titers were found in individuals with prior immunological memory for Wuhan-Hu-1, regardless of the type of imprinting.
Hybrid immune imprinting induced higher titers against BF.7 than WIV imprinting and naive background. Forward protection was better in hybrid-imprinted individuals than in WIV-vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
Hybrid-imprinted individuals showed comparable WH1 and Omicron titers regardless of vaccination. Individuals infected with ZF2001 and WH1 and vaccinated with the WIV vaccine (hyrbid3), who had higher Wuhan-Hu-1 titers prior to infection, compared with WIV-vaccinated individuals post-Omicron infection, were significantly more susceptible to Wuhan-Hu-1 A low rate of increase in titer was demonstrated.
Similarly, the fold increase in titer to BF.7 was inversely related to pre-infection, and the hybrid 3 group had lower fold increase in titer to XBB.1.5 and BQ.1.1 compared to WIV vaccinated individuals.
Individuals heavily imprinted with a sustained hybrid immune defense, or Wuhan-Hu-1 RBD vaccinees, showed elevated anti-Wuhan-Hu-1 titers. Limited epitopes shared between Wuhan-Hu-1 and Omicron after Omicron infection may have been masked by humoral feedback.
The Wuhan-Hu-1 NT/Ab (WH1 titer/anti-Wuhan-Hu-1 RBD antibody) ratio is decreased in imprinted individuals despite a significant increase in Ab titer after Omicron infection. and decreased NT/Ab ratios are inversely associated with pre-infection Wuhan-Hu-1 titers.
Allogeneic vaccination after Wuhan-Hu-1 infection increased Wuhan-Hu-1 NT/Ab levels, in contrast to Omicron infection. ZF2001 and WIV vaccinated individuals had higher ratios of He XBB.1.5 subvariant/BF.7 subvariant and He BQ.1.1 subvariant/BF.7 subvariant after infection compared with untreated individuals. No significant difference was shown.
Of note, hybrid-imprinted individuals with higher pre-infection BF.7 subvariant titers and higher BF.7 subvariant/Wuhan-Hu-1 ratios were more likely to be XBB.1.5 compared to vaccine-imprinted individuals. There was a slight decrease in the subvariant/BF.7 subvariant ratio.
Post-infection samples with anti-Wuhan-Hu-1 RBD titers neutralized pre-infection samples from Wuhan-Hu-1 and WIV vaccinated individuals. ZF2001 vaccinees showed a greater reduction in post-infection Wuhan-Hu-1 NT/Ab values compared with WIV vaccinees.
Moreover, since ZF2001 vaccinees lack other RBD B lymphocytes prior to infection, post-infection B lymphocyte repertoires are more effective against the XBB.1.5 submutant than the BQ.1.1 submutant. generated, which differs from the observation among WIV vaccinees and indicates the presence of additional RBD epitopes. Contributed to immunological imprinting.
Conclusion
Overall, the study results highlighted the efficacy of hybrid immunization against Omicron reinfection in long-term immune-imprinted individuals.
*Important Notices: research square Publishes preliminary scientific reports that have not been peer-reviewed and should therefore not be considered definitive, to guide clinical practice or health-related actions, or to be treated as established information. not.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230626/Long-term-protection-unveiled-hybrid-immunity-guards-against-Omicron-reinfections.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hybrid immunity prevents Omicron reinfection
- Biden vs. Trump: The 2024 race historic number of Americans don’t want
- Dee Snider – rocker, actor, DJ and now writer – draws inspiration from Long Island childhood in debut novel ‘Frats’
- ‘Completely agree…’: PM Modi’s response to Biden’s tweet on India-US ties
- Zharnel Hughes breaks Linford Christie’s 100m British record after clocking a correct time on race morning | british news
- Our favorite influencers are exposing funny tropes in Hindi movies in the funniest way possible
- Summary | Rapids 2 defeated LA Galaxy II 5-1
- How too short is that for men’s pants?
- Were at a loss, as ManyPets doubles the cost of our dogs’ life cover | money
- A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hits the city of Faizabad, Afghanistan
- The threat of Trump winning again is ‘very real’
- Sweden must stop Kurdish protests, Erdogan tells NATO