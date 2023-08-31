Virus season is here. Here’s how to protect against RSV, Flu and COVID





Health experts say we can expect to see a rise in cases of RSV, COVID-19, and the flu over the next few months. Getting shots is not among most people’s favorite experiences, but vaccination is still one of the best ways to protect yourself, and your family, from getting viruses. This year, there are new vaccines available. Viruses have been among us for centuries, and after several years of COVID, we know how to keep from spreading them. “We have tools to help us manage these diseases,” said Lisa Lee, a professor of public health at Virginia Tech. She said the best preventions are simple: wash your hands, don’t touch your face and get vaccinated. A flu shot can be combined with the new COVID vaccine that will be released in mid-September. Then, there’s RSV, another respiratory virus. It’s like a cold, but it can be really bad for babies and the elderly. “This year the big news is we have an RSV vaccine,” Lee said. An RSV vaccine is soon to be released for people 60 and over, and pregnant women. Lee advised any of those folks to get an RSV vaccine as soon as they’re available. If possible, it’s best to schedule an RSV vaccine a week or two away from a COVID or flu vaccine. RSV vaccines for younger kiddos are expected to be released this fall. “Which is fantastic,” Lee said. “You know, we have between 100 and 300 babies die every year from RSV. This is a very scary thing for a new parent.” She said RSV can also be prevented by washing and sanitizing your hands after going outside the home. “We should also think about with RSV surfaces like door handles, crib rails. All the things that we touch, then we touch a baby.” If you’re bringing a baby to a party or family reunion, remind your loved one to please, with love, don’t kiss the baby, at least until the worst of RSV season is over, which could be as early as Christmas.

