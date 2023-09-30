How much coffee is too much?





(KTIV) – Friday, Sept. 29, is “National Coffee Day” and everyone who loves the go-go juice is raising a cup to one of their favorite beverages. But how much is too much? Coffee is the second most consumed beverage in the world behind water, according to the National Library of Medicine. But all good things in life come with limitations, and that goes for caffeine as well. “If you have it too late at night: difficulty sleeping, falling asleep or staying asleep anxiety, increased depression, those types of things can occur,” said Tonja Winekauf, a nurse practitioner for MercyOne. Two cups of coffee is equal to 280 milligrams of caffeine. “Your increased risk or toxicity, caffeine toxicity specifically, if you consume more than two to 300 milligrams per kilogram in a day, and we’re starting to see this occur more often,” said Winekauf. This applies to energy drinks as well. “Not only does it contain a lot of caffeine, it also contains a lot of sugar, three times the normal amount of sugar in a 24-ounce container of your energy drink,” explained Winekauf. “So therefore we’re seeing more individuals coming in with increased elevations in blood pressure and increased blood sugars leading to diabetes.” The kick behind a good cup of coffee includes alertness, increased vigilance, the ability to concentrate and increased learning opportunities. “Caffeine can be found with their coffee, tea, food, medications, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and even pre-workout,” said Winekauf. If those side effects seem to be impacting your life daily, doctors say it might be best to cut back on the caffeine consumption. “Typically adults we would recommend no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, and that’s based upon research that has been conducted in the past,” said Winekauf. “However, there’s no clear research based on the usage of adolescents and teenagers.” Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ktiv.com/2023/09/29/how-much-coffee-is-too-much/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos