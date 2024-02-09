Health
Urine test provides a non-invasive, rapid screening to detect cancer in dogs
Cancer is the leading cause of death in adult dogs1 50% of dogs over the age of 10 die from this disease.2 The prevalence of this disease allows veterinary researchers to continually work to find better options for diagnostic and early detection techniques. One of the developments from PetDx is liquid biopsy test for dogsCenters on cell-free DNA biomarkers extracted from blood and provides an innovative approach to detecting cancer through analysis based on both quantity and quality. Another development comes from researchers in the College of Engineering, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.Research published in Frontiers of veterinary medicine3 details a new non-invasive rapid test using dog urine that potentially enables early detection of cancer.Four
The decision to use urine arose from the understanding that cancer and cancer treatments are known to dysregulate kidney structure and function, affecting the composition of urine.Five Researchers have used the same technique successfully in other studies on chronic kidney disease, diabetic nephropathy, the renal effects of COVID-19, microhematuria, bladder cancer, and chronic Lyme disease. We were confident in using Raman spectroscopy-based techniques.3
The methodology used in the study included 89 dogs with no history or evidence of oncological disease, 100 dogs diagnosed with cancer (four common types including lymphoma, urothelial carcinoma, osteosarcoma, and mast). Urine samples collected by voiding, cystocentesis, or catheterization from one of the following types were included: cell tumors), and 16 dogs diagnosed with non-neoplastic urinary tract disease or kidney disease.3 Using an innovative approach to Raman spectroscopy, the researchers examined urine samples and identified distinct molecular patterns. Remarkably, subjects with cancer exhibit a unique “fingerprint”, suggesting the potential utility of this method for detecting the presence of cancer.Four
“When a new patient comes into the clinic and provides a urine sample, we can compare it to our database of urine scans to determine whether the sample is a better match to a cancer fingerprint or a healthy fingerprint,” Ryan says.・Master's Ph.D. Senger said: According to a university release, he is an associate professor in the Department of Biosystems Engineering. “In previous studies, he was able to tell with more than 90% accuracy whether new samples had cancerous or healthy fingerprints.”Four
According to the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, blood tests have an accuracy rate of about 60%.Four Additionally, the required testing procedures tend to be expensive. This new urine screening method provides a quick initial assessment of potential cancer markers in dogs, eliminating the need to wait for blood test results. Additionally, home testing may become more convenient in the future.Four
“If owners wish, they can have their dog's urine tested every few months, depending on their dog's cancer risk, instead of having to pay a high test fee every few months,” says DACVIM. said Dr. Nikolaos Dervisis, DVM, Oncology. , associate professor of oncology at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. “This screening allows veterinarians to determine whether more comprehensive testing is needed based on the results.”Four
With multiple laser scans, each urine sample was scanned within 5 minutes. The results showed that the identified spectral fingerprints in the participant's urine gave him an overall accuracy of 92.7% for cancer and cancer-free designations.3 Given these positive results, researchers hope to expand the test's capabilities to determine the best treatment for diagnosed patients. They also hope to be able to evaluate tumors and, if applicable, detect cases of recurrence. If research advances in these areas also yield positive results, the Virginia and Maryland teams will study ways to expand its use to other animal and human health research.Four
“We are thrilled to be working with Dr. John Robertson, VMD, Ph.D., research professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering. Can we differentiate the types of diseases we screen for? Which patients are responding to drugs and why? We are currently working with other institutions to understand how all these factors We are working on further research to see if it could be beneficial. ”Four
For a more detailed evaluation of the study, including methodology and results, see below. Frontiers of veterinary medicine.3
References
- Fleming JM, Creevey KE, Promislow DE. North American dog mortality from 1984 to 2004: An examination of age-, size-, and breed-related causes of death. J Veterinary trainee. 2011;25(2):187-98. doi: 10.1111/j.1939-1676.2011.0695.x
- Beltrán Hernandez I, Kromhout JZ, Teske E, Hennink WE, van Nimwegen SA, Oliveira S. Molecular targets for anticancer therapy in companion animals and humans: what can we learn from each other? theranostics. 2021;11(8):3882-3897. doi: 10.7150/thno.55760
- Robertson JL, Darvisis N, Rothmeisl J et al. Cancer detection in dogs using rapid Raman molecular urine analysis. Front Veterinary Science. 2024;11. doi.org/10.3389/fvets.2024.1328058
- Brittner B. Innovative screening can detect 'cancer fingerprints' in dogs. Virginia Tech and State University. February 7, 2024. Accessed February 9, 2024. https://news.vt.edu/articles/2024/02/coe-innovative-dog-cancer-screening.html
- Hottendorf GH, Nielsen SW. Collagen necrosis in canine mast cell tumors. Am J. Pasol. 1966;49(3):501-513.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dvm360.com/view/urinalysis-offers-a-noninasive-rapid-screening-for-canine-cancer-detection
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “Surprised”: George Lopez reacts to Trump's candidacy for the presidency in 2024
- Urine test provides a non-invasive, rapid screening to detect cancer in dogs
- Banbury Mosque offers help to survivors
- Vladimir Putin says deal to end war blocked by Boris Johnson
- Sebelas Maret University Alumni Strongly Condemn President Joko Widodo for Tampering with the Law of Power
- Who cares what Taylor Swift thinks? — Harvard Gazette
- Solize debuts on the Tokyo Stock Exchange: an important milestone for the Japanese 3D printing industry – 3DPrint.com
- Allegiant Stadium takes fan experience to the next level with Samsung display technology
- Seth Meyers Addresses Trump Supreme Court Hearing
- Jennifer Garner pays tribute to Mark Ruffalo on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Deep Fakes and propaganda for AGI
- For Madame Web promotions, Dakota Johnson in a sheer black dress and bodysuit makes February fabulously fashionable