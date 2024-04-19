Kalen DeBoer talks about the Alabama Footballs' transfer portal strategy





It's been a pretty quiet spring transfer portal for Alabama football. Kadyn Proctor returns to the Crimson Tide as expected, but no scholarship players have signed yet. On Thursday, UA coach Kalen DeBoer was asked about the relatively quiet portal period during an appearance at AZ The Next Round Live internet show. DeBoer said it was an asset to the culture around the Tide. “I am proud of our staff for building some relationships,” DeBoer said. I'm proud of how they've really helped guys demonstrate their roles on the team and how they've created buy-in for those roles. You know, there's almost 130 guys on our team and we met with them individually, one on one, all individually, and those are really important meetings that are happening right now. DeBoer took over for Nick Saban when the man who led the Tide for 17 seasons retired in January. Saban's departure opened a 30-day window for Alabama players to enter the portal, and the team then suffered some significant losses. This time it was much quieter. DeBoer noted that the portal will remain open through April 30, but said Alabama is in a good position right now. He also discussed what he might look for as UA makes additions through the portal. As he did before Saturday's A-Day game, DeBoer said the Tide will continue to be on the lookout for offensive linemen and defensive backs. “We still have a few scholarships open, so you're just looking for the right guys to fit in with you,” DeBoer said. I want to be very sensitive to the culture of our team and you don't want to bring one in and lose two or three because of the way that comes across and how it's perceived. But if it's someone who can really help our program, then you always have your eyes open and you're paying attention.

