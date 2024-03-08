Health
Winnipeg mother wants province to make vaccine records more accessible amid measles surge
A Winnipeg woman trying to access her child's vaccine records this week hopes the province will make that information easier for people to access amid a spate of measles cases in Canada.
Although there were no confirmed cases in the state as of Thursday, Megan Waters said her two sons are up to date on vaccinations to protect those around them, including their 9-month-old sister, who is not eligible for the shot. We have confirmed that it is from. No vaccine yet.
Waters says the means to get that information could be clearer.
“What we see on the news is a highly contagious and preventable disease,” she says. “I just want to double check.”
Waters said that while it was “very likely” that she and her sons were up to date on vaccines and had all their routine tests, she wanted to be sure now.
Waters called her healthcare provider at Access St. Boniface earlier this week and was referred by a receptionist to call the Manitoba Health Authority. Ms. Waters called, selected French, but the line died, and when she selected English, she received a message telling her to call again later due to high call volume.
“I'm on maternity leave. [so] “I’m just going to put you on speakerphone and wait, okay?” she said. “But then the line went out and I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll call you back later,’ which is just a little weird.”
After posting on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, she made an appointment with a nurse to go to her doctor's office on Thursday, thanks to the help of the people on the X app. She currently has an appointment scheduled for May 1st to check her vaccine record.
Top doctors also want to simplify the process
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, told CBC News on Thursday that reminder letters are being mailed to parents whose children have delayed vaccinations. He also said he was encouraged to hear people reaching out for confirmation.
“We're hoping that people will reach out, and it's certainly a bit of a burden, but it's also important that people pay attention to this and hear the message,” he said.
The state says records can be requested online or by calling your local health department, but people who were vaccinated before 1988 should talk to their doctor.
Roussin said doctors can tell people their vaccination history, but only in person. He also said public health officials want to make it easier for people to get this information.
“These are the types of things that can improve access for some people and also improve some of the workload on the system,” he said.
Another option to obtain these records is to go to a pharmacy.
Pharmacies typically only have access to vaccine history during COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations, and cannot administer measles vaccinations. However, some pharmacies can provide vaccination records upon request.
“We have access to vaccine records – tell us if they have a…documented vaccine. [measles, mumps and rubella] It’s the vaccine,” said Jason Hepner, pharmacist and owner of Medicine Shop Pharmacy.
“We don't want to be blamed for crowding pharmacies with people coming in to get their vaccine records,” he said. “But at the same time, it's something that people are concerned about, and if our patients ask questions like that, we'll be happy to answer them if they bring their Manitoba health card.”
Hepner also said he encourages patients to call their doctor's office to obtain their records.
Manitoba Public Health announced that at the end of 2022, 80 per cent of two-year-olds had received at least one dose of measles vaccine, and nearly 75 per cent of seven-year-olds had received two doses.
Additionally, almost 88 per cent of 13-year-olds and 89 per cent of 17-year-olds had received both doses. That's about the same rate as people born after 1985, the state said.
Roussin said people who cannot visit a public health facility need to continue their efforts, and Waters said she hopes to have her children's vaccination status verified by her scheduled May 1 appointment. .
“I would have more people available to answer the phone that day so the calls don't go off,” she says.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/winnipeg-woman-looking-for-vaccine-records-1.7137345
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former Google engineer charged with stealing AI secrets from Chinese company
- The US continues to hold 'incorrect perceptions' about China
- Winnipeg mother wants province to make vaccine records more accessible amid measles surge
- A small earthquake and “Moodus Noises” are nothing new for one town in Connecticut
- PM Modi in Srinagar: “Congress misled Jammu and Kashmir on Article 370 | Latest news India
- Report: Audiences Demand Diversity in Film, Hollywood Can Do More
- Nigeria and Egypt will meet in the final of the African Games
- 20 Amazon Spring 2024 Fashion Finds Under $100
- Insurance News: International Women's Day Special Edition | Insurance blog
- Parties in a “conspiracy of silence” regarding taxes and spending
- Donald Trump forced to pay legal fees for company he sued over Russian sex party allegations
- Rising rates of violence against Turkish women spark outcry for tougher laws