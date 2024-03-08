Health
See a map of the 16 states with confirmed measles cases
Measles cases continue to occur in states across the United States since a small number of infections were reported earlier this year.
First, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. issued an emergency alert On January 25, it was announced that 23 cases of the virus were confirmed in multiple states between December 1, 2023 and January 23, 2024.
Since then, seven more states have added at least 18 confirmed cases.
Although the total number of infections remains relatively low at less than 50 people, health authorities have advised increased vigilance as the virus is highly contagious. In fact, it is so contagious that 90% of unvaccinated people will become infected. Additionally, one of her five of them will be hospitalized. according to CDC.
See the map below for details on areas where measles cases have been confirmed.
New states are reporting outbreaks.Michigan reports three measles cases as outbreaks continue in Florida and other states
Number of measles cases by state
If you don't see the graphic, Click here to take a look.
CDC data on current measles cases Updated monthly. The latest update on February 29 reported 41 confirmed cases across 16 states. However, several state health departments are also sharing information about cases, some of which are reported during CDC tracking updates.
Here's what these states are reporting:
- Arizona – two cases in Maricopa County
- California – One case in Los Angeles County
- Florida –Ten Broward and Polk Counties
- georgia – 1 Within metro Atlanta area
- Indiana –1 in lake county
- Louisiana –two cases new orleans metropolitan area
- Maryland – One case in montgomery county
- Michigan – 3 cases in Washtenaw and Oakland counties.
- Minnesota –3 cases in dakota county
- missouri – 1 in clay county
- new jersey – 1 in camden county
- new york –two cases in new york
- Ohio – One case in montgomery county
- pennsylvania – Nine Infected people (number)— 8 in Philadelphia, 1 outside the area.
- Virginia –1 in Loudoun County
- Washington – six in the case of Clark and Huakaiakum Counties
Florida measles guidelines:Florida Surgeon General ignores CDC recommendations as measles cases spread in Florida
Number of measles case reports (by year)
The last major measles outbreak in the United States occurred in 2019, with a total of 1,249 measles cases and 22 measles outbreaks reported in the United States from January 1 to October 1. According to the CDC: This is the second-highest reported outbreak since measles was declared eradicated in the United States in 2000, and the highest single-year outbreak since 1992.
Many of these cases are due to an outbreak in New York City. Of these, 1,107 patients, or 89%, had not been vaccinated or their vaccination status was unknown.
The kids receive the MMR vaccine As part of a regular course, the first vaccination is given at ages 12 to 15 months and the second at ages 4 to 6 years.vaccines prevent measles, mumpsand rubella Both doses are 97% effective in preventing measles.
The CDC also says: 3 out of 100 people will receive two doses of MMR You can still get measles if you've been exposed to the virus. However, this usually results in “mild illness”.This group of vaccinated people is also less likely to spread the disease to others, the CDC added.
measles symptoms
According to the CDC, Symptoms of measles appear 7 to 14 days after exposure to the virus and usually include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. The measles rash appears 3 to 5 days after the first symptoms appear.
Other signs and symptoms of measles include:
- high fever
- cough
- runny nose and sneezing
- Red and watery eyes
- loss of appetite, diarrhea
- Reddish brown rash that spreads all over the body
- Koplik spots, small white spots that appear in the mouth 2 to 3 days after symptoms begin
- Small raised bumps may also appear on top of the flat red spots (sometimes the spots may join together as they spread from the head to the rest of the body).
- When the rash appears, the fever may rise to 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2024/03/07/map-measles-outbreak-16-states/72880078007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- See a map of the 16 states with confirmed measles cases
- Establishment and govt will be responsible if anything happens to imprisoned Imran Khan: PTI
- RTL 5minutes – Zelensky visits Turkey on Friday
- Britain's Covid response has left Wales' First Minister fearing for the union
- Hollywood producer of 'Blue Bloods' accused of sexual assault
- Mountaineers set for quarterfinal clash with No. 1 Seed Marshall on Friday
- Find Deals Up To 50% Off
- Wall Street sets new record as traders expect easier rates
- Meridian | Google for developers
- Social media star-turned-NBA standout Rex Chapman opens up about addiction and recovery
- Male workers experience period cramps
- A small earthquake and “Moodus Noises” are nothing new for one town in Connecticut