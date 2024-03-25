Why are more young people getting cancer like Kate Middleton?

The American Cancer Society says people under 50 are only one of three adult age groups where overall cancer incidence increases. King Charles III and Princess of Wales. Photo by YUI MOKADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP/AFP, Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge's announcement on Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer at the age of 42 means she joins a worrying trend of rising cancer rates among young people.

In fact, people under 50 were the only of the three adult age groups to see an increase in overall cancer incidence from 1995 to 2020. The American Cancer Society stated: In the January report.

This phenomenon has public health experts and researchers searching for answers, calling for faster cancer screening and greater awareness among young people about the potential risks.

“Data shows that in recent years there has been an increase in cancers not typically seen in young people, including colorectal, cervical, breast and endometrial cancers.” states. neil maniaDirector of the Master of Public Health Program at Northeastern University.

Brian Spring, assistant professor of physics and bioengineering at Northeastern;Photo by Alyssa Stone/Northeastern University

“What we're seeing in Kate's case is one of the highest-profile cases of cancer among young people,” said former director of the American Cancer Society in the New England region. said Mania, who previously served as vice president of the health system.

“There really should be a call for all of us to get tested and take all the necessary precautions,” he says.

Scientists say they still don't understand the cause of cancer surge in young people brian springa cancer researcher and Northeastern associate professor of physics.

“You wonder what's going on,” he says. “We're getting smarter and smarter about carcinogens in technology and the food industry. There may be unknown factors that we haven't discovered.”

Cancer is most likely to be diagnosed in adults over 65, so when King Charles III, 75, announced in early February that he had been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer, people were concerned but shocked. I didn't receive it.

However, Duchess Kate's video announcement that she had started preventive chemotherapy after testing positive for cancer was shocking.

Duchess Kate, married to Prince William, heir to the British throne, enjoys the image of a healthy, happy working royal and mother of three young children, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 8. did it. and Prince Louis, 5 years old.

A cancer diagnosis has dire consequences at any age, whether in the 50-64 age group, the 65+ age group, or the 18-49 age group studied by the American Cancer Society.

People in the youngest adult group are traditionally considered to be in the prime of life. This means they are either emerging adults as students, establishing careers, and often becoming parents or planning to have children.