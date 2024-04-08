Health
Knoxville lab begins blood test for colorectal cancer
A Knoxville company has launched a local blood test that could change the way patients undergo one of the most unpleasant but essential medical tests: colorectal cancer screening.
a test called colo healthThis is for patients who are reluctant or unable to undergo colonoscopies or stool tests. ColoHealth is the next generation of Epi proColon, the first and only FDA-approved blood test for colorectal cancer screening, which detects changes in DNA associated with cancer.
Diagnosis of a new day, formerly EDP Biotech, launched this test with the philosophy that cancer screening should be available, affordable, and empowering for patients. The company also believes that the best colorectal screening method is one that the patient consents to.
The test is currently available to Knoxville residents or those traveling to Knoxville, but could soon be available nationwide. It is cheaper than other blood tests on the market.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that all Americans age 45 and older get a colonoscopy every 10 years; 30% of eligible U.S. adults I have never been tested for colorectal cancer.
This is a major obstacle to reducing colorectal cancer cases and deaths. In 2023, there will be approximately 150,000 new cases and more than 50,000 deaths from colorectal cancer in the United States. Three people die from colorectal cancer every day in Tennessee.That is also becoming more common in young adults.
“We know that there are certain communities and subgroups in the East Tennessee region that have higher rates of colorectal cancer, and this is extremely important,” said CEO and President of New Day Diagnostics. Eric Meyer told Knox News. “We know this is a need especially in our community.”
New Day currently tests all of ColoHealth's blood samples at its Knoxville lab. Mayer said he expects the FDA to approve the test's new name this summer after the lab collects more data.
“Eventually, it will be available in clinics across the country, and we're asking everyone to come to our home in Knoxville for our first launch this month,” Meyer said.
Like other non-invasive colorectal cancer screenings, ColoHealth is not intended to replace a colonoscopy, but rather to direct appropriate patients to the procedure when appropriate.
Here's what you need to know about the test, including how it compares. Another blood test for colon cancer screening It received widespread media attention earlier this year, but the FDA has not yet approved it.
How to get a blood test for colorectal cancer in Knoxville
Getting a CoroHealth blood test starts with talking to your doctor, Mayer said. If your health care provider decides it's a good test for you, getting tested is a three-step process.
- Answer your doctor-reviewed pre-screening questions online on New Day
- Schedule a blood draw at New Day's Knoxville lab
- wait for results
Test results take seven to 10 business days, but Mayer said the lab is working to reduce that to two to three business days as tests become more widely available. I did.
ColoHealth is also affordable at $199. For comparison, a Cologuard stool sample kit costs about $500, and the average cost of a colonoscopy in the United States is $2,750, but the test for adults over 45 is covered by insurance. This often happens.
“It's accurate, affordable, convenient, and easy to take,” Meyer said. “You won't have to take a few days off from work, and eventually you will be able to have it as part of your annual health check.”
Yes, you may still need a colonoscopy after the blood test.
As a first step, ColoHealth is much easier than a colonoscopy. A colonoscopy requires a liquid-only diet followed by medication and an invasive procedure.
Just because ColoHealth helps patients who don't want a colonoscopy doesn't mean they can avoid this procedure for high-risk patients. After a positive blood test result, the next step is a colonoscopy.
“If you get a positive result, you need a colonoscopy,” says Jason Liggett, chief scientific officer at New Day Diagnostics. “We're not encouraging people not to get a colonoscopy for 10 years. Our goal is to get the right people to get a colonoscopy and to It’s about increasing compliance.”
Colonoscopy remains the gold standard for colorectal cancer screening because it allows doctors to see inside the large intestine and remove precancerous growths called polyps.
ColoHealth is better than Guardant testing
Another blood test for colorectal cancer screening is showing early promise in the lab. It caused an uproar in the national media.. The test, called Shield, is a product of Silicon Valley company Guardant Health.
The Shield has not yet been approved by the FDA and is not covered by insurance. Currently, the out-of-pocket cost is $895. By comparison, Corohees costs $199.
Another benefit of ColoHealth is its origins. Rather than a completely new test, this is a rebranded and improved version of his Epi proColon, the first FDA-approved blood test for colorectal cancer screening. The test was approved in 2016 under the former German company Epigenomics.
New Day Diagnostics prepares for growth in new areas
New Day Diagnostics has acquired the assets of Epigenomics and is preparing to double the size of its lab. will be the core tenant of new building University of Tennessee Knoxville Research Park under construction at Cherokee Farm.
The company has already grown since New Day Diagnostics and EDP Biotech merged last year. New lab space means more jobs, more cancer screening technology and a greater bioscience presence in Knoxville.
Founded in 2005, EDP Biotech initially focused on high-risk polyps in stage 1 and 2 colorectal cancer, Meyer said. As New Day Diagnostics, the company is also working on ColoPlex Plus, a next-generation early detection test to find precancerous polyps.
In new areas, the company plans to incorporate automation to process tests more quickly and expand to other forms of cancer. The coronavirus pandemic has shown the nation how important diagnostic work is, and New Day Diagnostics has continued to ride the momentum from Knoxville to remain at the forefront of national science.
“Our investors are local individuals,” Meyer said. “This isn't venture capital money from Silicon Valley. This is friends and family investing their life savings for years to come.”
Daniel Dassault is a growth and development reporter focused on technology and energy. Phone number 423-637-0878. Email [email protected].
Please support strong local journalism by subscribing at . knoxnews.com/subscribe.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.knoxnews.com/story/news/local/2024/04/08/blood-test-for-colorectal-cancer-colohealth-from-knoxville/73067462007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google considered huge deal could spark new battle with regulators | Technology News
- Knoxville lab begins blood test for colorectal cancer
- Buildings shake briefly when an earthquake hits Taiwan
- US is pushing China to change policy that threatens American jobs, says Treasury Secretary Yellen
- Centre's timely intervention saved Manipur: PM Modi | News from India
- I will be the bridge between Trump and Starmer
- Monitoring St. Senen Market, President Jokowi Says Only Merak Port Requires Special Attention
- An upset Ranbir Kapoor gestures to show his annoyance as paparazzi surround his car: What time is it? | Bollywood News
- Men's tennis runs past Coastal Carolina, 4-1
- Prevails Spring Fashion Show Returns May 2
- Stock market holiday: Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow for Gudi Padwa 2024?
- Infinix named 6th in Fast Company's 2024 World's Most Innovative Companies, Asia Pacific