Knoxville lab begins blood test for colorectal cancer

A Knoxville company has launched a local blood test that could change the way patients undergo one of the most unpleasant but essential medical tests: colorectal cancer screening.

a test called colo healthThis is for patients who are reluctant or unable to undergo colonoscopies or stool tests. ColoHealth is the next generation of Epi proColon, the first and only FDA-approved blood test for colorectal cancer screening, which detects changes in DNA associated with cancer.

Diagnosis of a new day, formerly EDP Biotech, launched this test with the philosophy that cancer screening should be available, affordable, and empowering for patients. The company also believes that the best colorectal screening method is one that the patient consents to.

The test is currently available to Knoxville residents or those traveling to Knoxville, but could soon be available nationwide. It is cheaper than other blood tests on the market.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that all Americans age 45 and older get a colonoscopy every 10 years; 30% of eligible U.S. adults I have never been tested for colorectal cancer.

This is a major obstacle to reducing colorectal cancer cases and deaths. In 2023, there will be approximately 150,000 new cases and more than 50,000 deaths from colorectal cancer in the United States. Three people die from colorectal cancer every day in Tennessee.That is also becoming more common in young adults.

“We know that there are certain communities and subgroups in the East Tennessee region that have higher rates of colorectal cancer, and this is extremely important,” said CEO and President of New Day Diagnostics. Eric Meyer told Knox News. “We know this is a need especially in our community.”

New Day currently tests all of ColoHealth's blood samples at its Knoxville lab. Mayer said he expects the FDA to approve the test's new name this summer after the lab collects more data.

“Eventually, it will be available in clinics across the country, and we're asking everyone to come to our home in Knoxville for our first launch this month,” Meyer said.

Like other non-invasive colorectal cancer screenings, ColoHealth is not intended to replace a colonoscopy, but rather to direct appropriate patients to the procedure when appropriate.

Here's what you need to know about the test, including how it compares. Another blood test for colon cancer screening It received widespread media attention earlier this year, but the FDA has not yet approved it.

How to get a blood test for colorectal cancer in Knoxville

Getting a CoroHealth blood test starts with talking to your doctor, Mayer said. If your health care provider decides it's a good test for you, getting tested is a three-step process.

Answer your doctor-reviewed pre-screening questions online on New Day

Schedule a blood draw at New Day's Knoxville lab

wait for results

Test results take seven to 10 business days, but Mayer said the lab is working to reduce that to two to three business days as tests become more widely available. I did.

ColoHealth is also affordable at $199. For comparison, a Cologuard stool sample kit costs about $500, and the average cost of a colonoscopy in the United States is $2,750, but the test for adults over 45 is covered by insurance. This often happens.

“It's accurate, affordable, convenient, and easy to take,” Meyer said. “You won't have to take a few days off from work, and eventually you will be able to have it as part of your annual health check.”

Yes, you may still need a colonoscopy after the blood test.

As a first step, ColoHealth is much easier than a colonoscopy. A colonoscopy requires a liquid-only diet followed by medication and an invasive procedure.

Just because ColoHealth helps patients who don't want a colonoscopy doesn't mean they can avoid this procedure for high-risk patients. After a positive blood test result, the next step is a colonoscopy.

“If you get a positive result, you need a colonoscopy,” says Jason Liggett, chief scientific officer at New Day Diagnostics. “We're not encouraging people not to get a colonoscopy for 10 years. Our goal is to get the right people to get a colonoscopy and to It’s about increasing compliance.”

Colonoscopy remains the gold standard for colorectal cancer screening because it allows doctors to see inside the large intestine and remove precancerous growths called polyps.

ColoHealth is better than Guardant testing

Another blood test for colorectal cancer screening is showing early promise in the lab. It caused an uproar in the national media.. The test, called Shield, is a product of Silicon Valley company Guardant Health.

The Shield has not yet been approved by the FDA and is not covered by insurance. Currently, the out-of-pocket cost is $895. By comparison, Corohees costs $199.

Another benefit of ColoHealth is its origins. Rather than a completely new test, this is a rebranded and improved version of his Epi proColon, the first FDA-approved blood test for colorectal cancer screening. The test was approved in 2016 under the former German company Epigenomics.

New Day Diagnostics prepares for growth in new areas

New Day Diagnostics has acquired the assets of Epigenomics and is preparing to double the size of its lab. will be the core tenant of new building University of Tennessee Knoxville Research Park under construction at Cherokee Farm.

The company has already grown since New Day Diagnostics and EDP Biotech merged last year. New lab space means more jobs, more cancer screening technology and a greater bioscience presence in Knoxville.

Founded in 2005, EDP Biotech initially focused on high-risk polyps in stage 1 and 2 colorectal cancer, Meyer said. As New Day Diagnostics, the company is also working on ColoPlex Plus, a next-generation early detection test to find precancerous polyps.

In new areas, the company plans to incorporate automation to process tests more quickly and expand to other forms of cancer. The coronavirus pandemic has shown the nation how important diagnostic work is, and New Day Diagnostics has continued to ride the momentum from Knoxville to remain at the forefront of national science.

“Our investors are local individuals,” Meyer said. “This isn't venture capital money from Silicon Valley. This is friends and family investing their life savings for years to come.”

Daniel Dassault is a growth and development reporter focused on technology and energy. Phone number 423-637-0878. Email [email protected].

Please support strong local journalism by subscribing at . knoxnews.com/subscribe.