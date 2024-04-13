Health
PFAS exposure from diets high in seafood may be underestimated
Dartmouth-led research suggests people who frequently consume seafood may face an increased risk of exposure to PFAS, a family of ubiquitous and resilient man-made toxins known as “forever chemicals.” It suggests that there is a sex.
The findings of this study highlight the need for stricter public health guidelines establishing the amount of seafood that people can safely consume to limit exposure to perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The researchers report in the journal Exposure and Health. This need is especially urgent for coastal regions like New England, where industrial legacies and PFAS contamination conflict with fish cultural preferences, the authors write.
“Our recommendation is not to not eat seafood. Seafood is a good source of lean protein and omega fatty acids. But it is also a source of PFAS exposure in humans. It may be an underestimate,” said Megan Romano, M.D., corresponding author of the study. Associate Professor of Epidemiology at Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine.
“Understanding this risk-benefit tradeoff for seafood consumption is important for people making dietary decisions, especially vulnerable populations such as pregnant people and children,” Romano said. Ta.
The study combined analysis of PFAS concentrations in fresh seafood with a statewide dietary survey in New Hampshire. National data shows that New Hampshire, along with all of New England, has the highest consumption of seafood in the country, making it ideal for understanding the extent of people's exposure to PFAS through seafood. It is a typical state.
“Most of the existing research has focused on PFAS levels in freshwater species that people do not primarily eat,” he says. “The impact of PFAS and other endocrine disrupting chemicals in drinking water on New England communities.” Professor Romano, who studies “We thought that was a knowledge gap in the literature, especially for New England where we know people love seafood.”
The study also leveraged New Hampshire's extensive data on the sources and impacts of PFAS, which are staples in consumer products such as plastics and nonstick coatings. PFAS are called eternal chemicals because their molecular stability makes them versatile and virtually indestructible.
In humans, PFAS have been linked to cancer, fetal abnormalities, high cholesterol, and thyroid, liver, and reproductive disorders. These chemicals accumulate in soil, water, and wildlife, and studies show that nearly all Americans have measurable amounts of them in their blood.
“PFAS is not limited to manufacturing, firefighting foam, or municipal waste streams. PFAS is a global challenge for decades,” said study co-author Jonathan Petali, a toxicologist with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. “New Hampshire was one of the first states to identify PFAS in drinking water. We are a data-rich state because we have spent years studying the effects of PFAS and mitigating exposure.”
Researchers measured levels of 26 PFAS in samples of the most consumed marine species, including cod, haddock, lobster, salmon, scallops, shrimp and tuna. The seafood studied was purchased fresh from markets along the New Hampshire coast and comes from a variety of regions.
The researchers reported that shrimp and lobster had the highest average concentrations of 1.74 and 3.30 nanograms per gram of meat, respectively, for certain PFAS compounds. Concentrations of individual PFAS in other seafood have generally been measured at less than 1 nanogram per gram.
The prevalence of PFAS in the environment makes it difficult to know exactly where and how the chemicals enter the marine food chain, researchers report. Some shellfish may be particularly vulnerable to the accumulation of PFAS in their meat due to their feeding and living on the ocean floor and their proximity to PFAS sources located near the coast. . Larger marine animals can ingest PFAS by eating smaller species, such as shellfish, that tend to accumulate the compounds in their bodies.
This research is reinforced by a survey of 1,829 New Hampshire residents that researchers conducted to determine how much seafood Granite Staters eat. .
The study found that men in New Hampshire consumed just over an ounce of seafood per day, while women consumed less than an ounce of seafood. Both are higher than the results of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey of men and women in the Northeast, and both are more than 1.5 times the national average. Her daily intake for her children in New Hampshire, ages 2 to 11, was about 0.2 ounces, at the high end of the range for children nationwide.
About 95% of the adults the researchers surveyed reported eating seafood within the past year, and 94% of that group reported eating seafood within the past month. More than two-thirds of respondents ate seafood within the past week.
But people in New Hampshire don't uniformly eat seafood. More than half of those who ate seafood in the week before the survey lived on the state's coast or near the Massachusetts border. More than 60% of those with household incomes less than $45,000 per year reported that they consumed seafood at least once a week, while those with higher household incomes ate seafood less frequently. reported that there were few.
Among the fish species researchers tested for PFAS, shrimp, haddock, and salmon were consumed by more than 70% of adults who eat seafood at least once a month. Lobster was eaten by just over 54% of these adults. Salmon, canned tuna, shrimp, and haddock were the most commonly consumed species among children.
Federal guidelines for safe seafood consumption exist for mercury and other contaminants, but not for PFAS, said study co-author Celia Chen, a research professor in Dartmouth College's School of Biological Sciences. That's what it means.
“Top predators such as tuna and sharks are known to contain high concentrations of mercury, so we can use that knowledge to limit exposure. “When you start looking at how they behave in the environment, it's not so clear about PFAS,” says the federal government, which is investigating where and how PFAS accumulates in aquatic food webs in New Hampshire and Vermont. said Chen, who has led several projects funded by.
Kathryn Crawford, lead author of the study and assistant professor of environmental studies at Middlebury College, said establishing safety guidelines would help protect people who are especially vulnerable to the effects of pollutants.
“Recommendations regarding seafood consumption often provide more conservative advice for these populations than for others,” said Crawford, who began the project as a postdoctoral fellow in Dartmouth's Romano lab. said. “People who eat a balanced diet that includes more common and moderate amounts of seafood should be able to enjoy the health benefits of seafood without incurring undue risk of PFAS exposure.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/04/240412113355.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sudan: Warning of 'catastrophic' hunger crisis in war-torn country | BBC News
- PFAS exposure from diets high in seafood may be underestimated
- Mexican actor asks Pope Francis to bless an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe for him
- Fryklund was introduced as the sixth head coach of the Beaver Women's Hockey program
- Fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died at 83, his company says
- Small earthquake gives Long Beach a slight shake • Long Beach Post News
- Liz Truss' latest book: Former PM wanted to sack Bank of England governor and accuses Boris' dog of having fleas in number 10
- Bollywood is producing 'pro-government' fare ahead of Indian elections, says film critic
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Keilar: Sean Hannity is right about this
- China supports Russia in massive military expansion, US says | China
- Donald Trump says he will testify in Hush-Money trial