Sneezing, Coughing, and Watery Red Eyes: Tips for Dealing with Seasonal Allergies from Washington, D.C.-area doctors





Meredith Porter, medical director of Inova-GoHealth Urgent Care, shares tips for overcoming early allergies with WTOP.

According to , nearly a quarter of Americans, or 81 million people in the United States, suffer from seasonal allergies. Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Medical director Meredith Porter said early allergies are often caused by pollen from trees such as oak, elm, birch, poplar and maple. Inova-GoHealth Urgent Care. My family doctor said that in the summer I would see new reactions in the grass and other plants. “Allergies are essentially an overreaction of your body's defenses when it misidentifies a foreign substance, and in the case of spring allergies, it's pollen,” Porter says. “The immune cells that are supposed to come to the rescue actually trigger an inflammatory response. They then experience the symptoms of spring, such as sneezing, stuffy nose, cough, watery, itchy, red eyes, and the feeling that something is in the back of your throat.” Allergy symptoms occur in a cascade. If you notice symptoms that are affecting your sleep quality or concentration or interfering with your ability to perform everyday tasks like walking the dog, there are steps you can take in addition to over-the-counter medications, she said. Ta. Porter suggested checking daily pollen counts based on your zip code using websites like: weather forecast channel To plan your day. “Watch your pollen levels and minimize your time outdoors,” Porter says. “Pollen levels are higher during the day and on dry, windy days.” If you have to go outside when pollen counts are high, there are ways to limit your exposure to pollen. Porter recommended keeping your car windows closed while driving and turning on your air conditioner to circulate air throughout your vehicle. “Just wearing glasses or sunglasses can keep pollen out of your eyes. If you work in the garden and have a history of severe allergies, you may want to wear a face mask,” says Porter. She said if you suffer from allergies, you can wash your face, hands and clothes or even take a shower after being outdoors for an extended period of time to avoid tracking pollutants indoors. Ta. You can also leave your shoes at the entrance and wipe your pet after a walk. If symptoms become severe, Porter recommended contacting your GP for testing. “It's always helpful to talk to your health care provider to determine if it's a seasonal allergy or something that requires a different treatment or a different approach,” she said. Sign up to get the latest news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox here. © 2024 WTOP. All rights reserved. This website is not directed to users within the European Economic Area.

