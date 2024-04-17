NHS booking system launched for spring Covid-19 vaccinations





April 17, 2024 The NHS National Booking System is currently accepting bookings for spring coronavirus vaccinations, and eligible people will be able to book from next week. Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (ShropCom) has identified people who are at risk of becoming seriously ill, including people aged 75 and over (as of 30 June 2024), those with weakened immune systems and those living in aged care homes. We are calling on those at high risk to welcome the arrival of spring. vaccination. Steve Ellis, service director for coronavirus vaccination across NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: 'The NHS will once again offer coronavirus vaccines this spring to those most at risk of developing severe symptoms if they contract the virus. If you are over 75, or if you or your child If you're immunocompromised, you can now book a vaccine for added protection. COVID-19 can cause hospitalization and severe illness, especially for older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Therefore, we strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated in the spring as soon as possible. ” The spring vaccination will be available until June 30, 2024, with around 750,000 people in the West Midlands region eligible. Eligibility for spring vaccinations will be the same as in previous years, but people with compromised immune systems will be eligible starting at 6 months instead of 5 years. Eligible people who have not previously been vaccinated are encouraged to get vaccinated during this spring's vaccination period to protect themselves from serious illness. Steve Russell, NHS National Director of Immunization and Screening, said: “COVID-19 can still be very dangerous, especially for older people and people with weakened immune systems, and over time, immunity from viral infection or previous vaccinations may weaken. Because of the nature of the disease, people who are currently infected will have increased protection at higher risk.” Appointments are available across the county, including at pharmacies, GP practices and walk-in options subject to availability. Eligible people in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are invited to visit the online booking website to find out more. here. Steve Ellis Service directors responsible for coronavirus vaccinations across NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.,continue: “If you are eligible, you can now easily book your COVID-19 vaccine online. It takes just a few minutes and you can protect yourself and your loved ones from important protection over the coming months. Please offer as soon as possible to give.

