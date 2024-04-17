Species Crossing: The Growing Threat of H5N1 Bird Flu in the United States | Transmission





new york academy of sciences CDC recently confirmed a human case of HPAI A(H5N1) in Texas. Renowned epidemiologist Shira Maddad and renowned virologist Jason Kindrachuk offer tips to farmers, animal handlers and the general public on how to avoid contracting and spreading this type of avian influenza. . Avian influenza H5N1, commonly known as avian influenza, is a viral infection that affects both domestic and wild birds, as well as a wide range of other animals. It was first identified that 1996H5N1 has recently re-emerged in a prominent panzoan form, particularly clade 2.3.4.4.b, affecting a wide range of wild and domestic animals, including: 200 mammal species. Worryingly, this includes confirmed infections of a number of species not previously known to be susceptible to H5N1, including marine mammals, as well as agricultural mammals, including: It is included. cow and goat. Rapid geographic expansion to all continents except Australia is also a concern. This remarkable interspecies spread is particularly concerning because of the potential for serious illness and death in humans, as well as economic and food security implications. This includes both the agricultural industry as well as communities that rely on wild game as a food source. Confirmed cases in Texas In March, CDC confirmed a human case of HPAI A(H5N1) in Texas associated with contact with an infected dairy cow, marking the first documented case of suspected mammal-to-human transmission in the United States since 2022. This is the second human case. Although human infection is rare and no sustained human-to-human transmission has been reported in the United States, this event suggests that her H5N1 may have been transmitted to infected animals or individuals in close proximity to contaminated environments. It highlights the real risks posed. It should be noted that A single mutation previously found to be associated with adaptation to mammalian hosts was identified in the genome sequence of a virus isolated from a recent U.S. case. (PB2 E627K). However, while this indicates the need for continued monitoring and analysis of the H5N1 genome sequence, there is currently no evidence to suggest changes in human-to-human transmission of the virus or increased antiviral resistance. The CDC currently believes the risk to the broader U.S. population is low. Nevertheless, people who have unprotected long-term exposure to infected birds or animals or contaminated areas are at increased risk of contracting the virus. The table below provides an overview Recommendation Precautions aimed at reducing the likelihood of H5N1 infection, both for the general population and for people whose work or recreational activities put them at increased risk. Continue reading

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unmc.edu/healthsecurity/transmission/2024/04/17/crossing-species-the-rising-threat-of-h5n1-bird-flu-in-the-u-s/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos