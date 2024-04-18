Cook County warns of measles outbreak at Sam's Club in southwest Chicago suburbs

Chicago (CBS) — The Cook County Department of Public Health warned Thursday that people who visited Sam's Club in Evergreen Park on certain days earlier this month may have been exposed to measles.

The department said anyone who visited Sam's Club, located at 9400 S. Western Ave. in Evergreen Park, between 10 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, was infected with measles and is contagious. He said he may have been exposed to someone who had.

The person in question is a Chicago resident, and both Cook County and the Chicago Department of Public Health are investigating.This person does not appear to have anything to do with the incident. Measles outbreak at migrant shelter Located in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

County officials noted that people who have been vaccinated or have previously had measles are at low risk of developing the disease. Most children are eligible for the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine at 12 months of age, but people born before 1957 are more likely to have been infected naturally.

However, unvaccinated people are at higher risk and are encouraged to contact their health care provider to receive the measles vaccination.

Symptoms of measles include a rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. If infected, symptoms develop within 21 days of exposure and can be transmitted to others from 4 days before the rash appears to 4 days after the rash appears.

First measles case of the year occurs in rural Cook County It was reported in late March. The person became infected while in the Pilsen migrant shelter and has since recovered.

As of Thursday, the Chicago Department of Public Health had confirmed 63 measles cases in the city, most of them linked to the outbreak at the Pilsen immigrant shelter.

City officials made the announcement last week. Measles cases were decreasing This comes after public health officials have administered about 14,000 doses of the vaccine since early March.

More from CBS News