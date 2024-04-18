Health
IG Live April 22: Rising temperatures, worsening health conditions
Between 2030 and 2050, climate change is expected to have the following impacts: 250,000 new deaths It occurs around the world every year due to malnutrition, malaria, diarrhea, and heat stress. In addition to the human toll, scientists estimate that direct medical costs will be between $2 billion and $4 billion annually by 2030.
Health professionals play a key role in reducing this number by educating patients and helping them cope with the negative health effects of extreme heat, flooding, respiratory diseases, premature birth, and mental health-related issues. can do.
In this live discussion, experts will explore practical strategies for mitigation and adaptation, and touch on how collective advocacy can drive policy change for a healthier, more resilient future. Masu. would you like to join!
Features:
- Jeremy Faust, MD (Moderator), Editor-in-Chief today's med page (@jeremysamuelfaust)
- Lisa Patel, MD, MESc, Executive Director of the Consortium of Medical Societies on Climate and Health (@docsforclimate)
- Elizabeth A. Celseo, MD, University Hospitalist, Health and Public Policy Chair of the New Jersey Chapter of the American College of Physicians (@cmsru)
How can I participate? to follow @MedPage On Instagram!
When is the event? Tune in Monday, April 22nd at 12:30pm ET
Can I submit a question? Yes, we welcome your questions. Submit your questions by commenting below before the event.
Related article:
Patients need us to stand up to big oil
The Green New Deal for Health Shouldn't Be a Secret
It's time to protect farmworkers from heatstroke and death
The world is on fire: what can doctors do?
ICD codes are required for climate-related health outcomes
Climate change education in medical schools gains momentum
Pathogens are getting worse due to climate change
Climate change is causing premature death
Climate change is a 'major threat' to respiratory patients, experts warn
What are clinician groups doing about climate change?
Tackling climate change starts with a focus on health, says Lancet report
