Connect with us

Health

Montgomery County pertussis cases on the rise

Montgomery County pertussis cases on the rise

 


montgomery county Health officials are monitoring an increase in cases of whooping cough, also known as whooping cough. Pertussis is a bacterial infection that causes a severe cough that can last for several months. It is especially dangerous for newborns.

Health officials said the rise in cases is part of a typical cycle seen from time to time in the region. They noted that it is difficult to provide case numbers because not all cases are reported.

“We're seeing the waves rise and fall over time, and this just happens to be one of the peaks,” said Rich Lorraine, medical director for the county's Department of Public Health. “Currently, there is no concrete reason or cause that the amount could be higher. This is within the range we have seen in the past.”

Infectious disease physician Jennifer Vozak said Nemours Children's Health has recently identified “pockets” of whooping cough around the Delaware Valley region.

Montgomery County is working with the school that reported the case, but Lorraine did not say which school.

Plymouth Whitemarsh High School plymouth conference Colonial School District spokeswoman Jessica Lester said five student cases have been reported, but there have been no new cases since Monday.

What does whooping cough sound like? What are the symptoms?

whooping cough It usually starts with a runny nose and other cold-like symptoms. The patient then develops a characteristic, forceful cough (the “whoop” that gives pertussis its nickname), gasping for breath between coughs.

The virus is most contagious to humans during the first week or two after infection. It may take him three months before the cough subsides.

Symptoms of whooping cough may be more difficult to detect in newborns because the muscle tone required to produce the characteristic wheezing sound has not yet developed. Instead, very young babies may have difficulty breathing or may stop breathing.

Plymouth-Whitemarsh officials asked parents to monitor their children for at least three weeks for symptoms of whooping cough. Lorraine said doctors in the region also need to be aware of the potential risks to patients with respiratory illnesses.

“Most people who get whooping cough feel sick enough to seek medical attention,” he says.

How is pertussis treated?

Whooping cough is a bacterial infection and can be treated with antibiotics. However, like other viral diseases such as coronavirus and respiratory syncytial virus, it spreads through droplets expelled from a runny nose or cough.

People with symptoms of respiratory illness should stay home to avoid infecting others.

This disease is especially dangerous for infants who are not old enough to receive the pertussis vaccination. In rare cases, it can be fatal.

Plymouth-Whitemarsh District officials said in an email to parents that children whose health may be compromised by whooping cough should be given antibiotics to prevent whooping cough infection, even if they are not coughing themselves. He said he needed to take the substance.

Parents of children who are pregnant, have babies under 12 months of age, or who live with someone who is at high risk for whooping cough complications should also ask their doctor to prescribe prophylactic antibiotics for their children, the district said. advised.

Students with pertussis symptoms were required to stay home, and students diagnosed with pertussis were asked to stay home until they had taken antibiotics for at least five days. The school also conducted deep cleanings similar to those done during the COVID-19 pandemic to disinfect surfaces, Lester said.

Who should receive the pertussis vaccine?

Vaccines can help prevent whooping cough and can also protect patients from severe disease. Typically, a child is vaccinated against whooping cough five times in infancy and receives a booster shot at age 11 or 12.

Lester said all five Plymouth Whitemarsh students who contracted pertussis were up to date with vaccinations.

Doctors often recommend that pregnant people and grandparents get a whooping cough booster shot to protect young infants. Because whooping cough is very dangerous for that age group.

Lorraine said residents need to make sure they have up-to-date information about the vaccine.The county is holding online town hall meetings for residents to ask questions. Vaccine questions for next Tuesday.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.inquirer.com/health/montgomery-county-whooping-cough-20240419.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: