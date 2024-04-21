Montgomery County pertussis cases on the rise

montgomery county Health officials are monitoring an increase in cases of whooping cough, also known as whooping cough. Pertussis is a bacterial infection that causes a severe cough that can last for several months. It is especially dangerous for newborns.

Health officials said the rise in cases is part of a typical cycle seen from time to time in the region. They noted that it is difficult to provide case numbers because not all cases are reported.

“We're seeing the waves rise and fall over time, and this just happens to be one of the peaks,” said Rich Lorraine, medical director for the county's Department of Public Health. “Currently, there is no concrete reason or cause that the amount could be higher. This is within the range we have seen in the past.”

Infectious disease physician Jennifer Vozak said Nemours Children's Health has recently identified “pockets” of whooping cough around the Delaware Valley region.

Montgomery County is working with the school that reported the case, but Lorraine did not say which school.

Plymouth Whitemarsh High School plymouth conference Colonial School District spokeswoman Jessica Lester said five student cases have been reported, but there have been no new cases since Monday.

What does whooping cough sound like? What are the symptoms?

whooping cough It usually starts with a runny nose and other cold-like symptoms. The patient then develops a characteristic, forceful cough (the “whoop” that gives pertussis its nickname), gasping for breath between coughs.

The virus is most contagious to humans during the first week or two after infection. It may take him three months before the cough subsides.

Symptoms of whooping cough may be more difficult to detect in newborns because the muscle tone required to produce the characteristic wheezing sound has not yet developed. Instead, very young babies may have difficulty breathing or may stop breathing.

Plymouth-Whitemarsh officials asked parents to monitor their children for at least three weeks for symptoms of whooping cough. Lorraine said doctors in the region also need to be aware of the potential risks to patients with respiratory illnesses.

“Most people who get whooping cough feel sick enough to seek medical attention,” he says.

How is pertussis treated?

Whooping cough is a bacterial infection and can be treated with antibiotics. However, like other viral diseases such as coronavirus and respiratory syncytial virus, it spreads through droplets expelled from a runny nose or cough.

People with symptoms of respiratory illness should stay home to avoid infecting others.

This disease is especially dangerous for infants who are not old enough to receive the pertussis vaccination. In rare cases, it can be fatal.

Plymouth-Whitemarsh District officials said in an email to parents that children whose health may be compromised by whooping cough should be given antibiotics to prevent whooping cough infection, even if they are not coughing themselves. He said he needed to take the substance.

Parents of children who are pregnant, have babies under 12 months of age, or who live with someone who is at high risk for whooping cough complications should also ask their doctor to prescribe prophylactic antibiotics for their children, the district said. advised.

Students with pertussis symptoms were required to stay home, and students diagnosed with pertussis were asked to stay home until they had taken antibiotics for at least five days. The school also conducted deep cleanings similar to those done during the COVID-19 pandemic to disinfect surfaces, Lester said.

Who should receive the pertussis vaccine?

Vaccines can help prevent whooping cough and can also protect patients from severe disease. Typically, a child is vaccinated against whooping cough five times in infancy and receives a booster shot at age 11 or 12.

Lester said all five Plymouth Whitemarsh students who contracted pertussis were up to date with vaccinations.

Doctors often recommend that pregnant people and grandparents get a whooping cough booster shot to protect young infants. Because whooping cough is very dangerous for that age group.

Lorraine said residents need to make sure they have up-to-date information about the vaccine.The county is holding online town hall meetings for residents to ask questions. Vaccine questions for next Tuesday.