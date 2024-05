Coping with Washington DC's severe allergy season: Expert tips and strategies

It's May 1st, and allergy season is in full swing. “If I'm sneezing because I have allergies, I know it's bad for other people too,” Sarah Solon-Hanover laughed. map from pollen.com It shows that much of the country, including the DMV, has moderate to high levels of compliance. “As many people have told me, I never had allergies until I moved to Washington, D.C.,” Solon Hanover said. Amanda Joy is an associate medical director at MedStar Health Urgent Care. “This allergy season is hitting us early and hard,” Joy said. He said warmer temperatures in the Washington, D.C., metro this year have helped treat patients faster. Typically, pollen levels spiked in April and then gradually increased into March. Well, it's already February. Her advice? Start with over-the-counter antihistamines like Claritin or Zyrtec, but don't stop there. “What really works are over-the-counter nasal sprays, such as steroid nasal sprays. Flonase works really well,” Joy said. But Joy warns that the spray doesn't work right away, so you really need to give the mucous membranes a chance to contract. She also recommends eye drops like Pataday for itchy eyes and the tried-and-true neti pot to cleanse the sinuses. “I've upped my dosage and am taking double doses of Allegra and Flonase,” said allergy sufferer Bobby Loomis. Some experts fear that longer and more intense allergy seasons may become the new normal as weather patterns change. But Dr. Gabrina Dixon, a pediatrician at National Children's Hospital, says we should wait. “You know, I take it one year at a time,” Dr. Dixon said. “Every time I think this is going to be the new normal, I always say to take it one season at a time because you never know what's going to happen. Even if this is the season you experience seasonal allergies for the first time. Now you know – get ready for next season.” Dr. Dixon said that means starting antihistamines or over-the-counter allergy medications before you feel symptoms. Other things you can do include using your air conditioner instead of leaving the windows open if you have one, and washing your clothes and bedding more often to remove pollen that collects indoors. HEPA filters can also be helpful.

