Experts provide facts about bird flu to dairy producers





Highly pathogenic avian influenza virus strains have been detected in dairy cows in nine states, including New York, but the commercial milk supply remains safe, according to a panel of Cornell University and dairy industry experts. Pasteurizing milk and cooking meat to the appropriate internal temperature inactivates a strain of avian influenza called H5N1, according to experts from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS), College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM), and New York State Department. It is said that it will be done. NYSDAM and the National Milk Producers Association provided the latest science-backed information for dairy farmers during a May 2 webinar. “With the current strain of the virus, there is no human-to-human transmission,” he said. Elisha Fry, assistant professor of practice in the College of Population Medicine and Diagnostic Sciences (CVM) and diagnostic veterinarian in the CVM's Animal Health Diagnostic Center. “So that's a good thing.” Since 2022, two cases of human H5N1 infection have been reported in the United States. The first was a Colorado inmate who was depopulating his poultry population in 2022, and his only clinical symptom was fatigue. The other, a dairy farm employee, developed conjunctivitis in April. Both have recovered. Internationally, 13 human cases of H5N1 (clade 2.3.4.4b) have been recorded. Centers for Disease Control and PreventionFrye said with one out. Infection dairy cowIt was initially thought that the virus may have been contracted from wild birds, but it has now been confirmed in 36 flocks in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, South Dakota and Texas. , said Joy Bennett, director of the department. NYSDAM animal industry. The strain has been detected in backyard flocks, upland game birds and live poultry markets in many New York counties since February 2022, Bennett said. Regarding commercial dairy products, the Food and Drug Administration has recently 300 samples Liquid milk, cottage cheese and sour cream from 38 states were sampled and tested for H5N1. samuel arcaneassociate professor of food science at CALS. “Approximately… one in five of these samples tested positive for fragments of the virus,” Arcane said. Further testing revealed that the virus detected in all samples was inactivated thanks to pasteurization. Now, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Minced beef tasting From states that currently have herds that have tested positive. So far, the first 30 samples have all come back negative, Arcane said. It's unclear how long the virus survives in raw milk, which makes up a small portion of the dairy market, or how much virus is needed in milk to infect people, he said. “For raw milk cheese producers, there are still many questions about what to do if a cow tests positive for avian influenza,” Arcane says. “Products should not be made from contaminated or potentially contaminated milk.” He added that milk producers in states with positive herds should consider testing bulk milk. tom overtonProfessor of Animal Science and Program Director of CALS PRO-DAIRY moderated the event. Alan Bjerga, executive vice president of communications and industry relations for the National Milk Producers Association, also participated as a panelist. The event was sponsored by the New York Farm Bureau (NYFB), the Northeast Dairy Producers Association (NEDPA), and CALS.

