What you need to know about spread and symptoms





a New set of new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) variantsThe substance, nicknamed “FLiRT,” was detected in wastewater monitoring, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the most recent two-week period, from April 14 to April 27, the variant, dubbed KP.2, accounted for about 25% of U.S. cases, according to the CDC. As a result, it overtook JN.1 and became the new dominant subspecies in Japan.of JN.1 variantspread around the world during the winter and accounted for 22% of coronavirus cases in the United States in the same two-week period. The other circulating FLiRT variant, KP.1.1, accounted for about 7.5% of coronavirus cases during that two-week period, according to CDC data. Dr. Megan L. Ranney, dean of Yale University's School of Public Health, told WebMD: “FLiRT” has some interesting features.the kind of changes in the spike protein that play a role in helping SARS-CoV-2 colonize the body and make people sick. According to the CDC: 22.6% of adults report having received the latest COVID-19 vaccine for 2023-24 The data also showed that vaccination rates increased with age and were highest among adults aged 75 and older. “Many people have weakened immune systems, which makes them more susceptible to infections,” Thomas A. Russo, MD, chief of infectious diseases at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, told WebMD. USA TODAY reached out to the CDC for more information about the “FLiRT” variant but did not receive a response. New COVID-19 guidelines:CDC shortens isolation period for coronavirus infections.What you need to know about the new guidelines Symptoms of new coronavirus “FLiRT” variant The 'FLiRT' variant appears to have symptoms similar to those of JN.1. Symptoms include: fever or chills

cough

sore throat

stuffy or runny nose

headache

muscle pain

difficulty breathing

Malaise

New loss of taste or smell

“Brain Fog” (sluggishness of awakening and consciousness)

Gastrointestinal symptoms (upset stomach, mild diarrhea, vomiting) The CDC says this list does not include all possible symptoms, and symptoms can change with new variants and may differ from person to person. In general, the agency states: Patients infected with the new coronavirus have various symptoms. From mild to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure. The latest coronavirus guidance from the CDC In March 2024, CDC updates guidance on COVID-19 As a result, people who test positive for the virus will no longer be asked to quarantine at home for five days. Health authorities are introducing new policies that focus on actions people can take to reduce the spread of a variety of common respiratory viruses, including influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19. announced. These actions include staying home when sick, staying up to date on vaccines, practicing good hygiene, and improving indoor air quality. According to the CDC, this change marks the first time the agency has revised its coronavirus guidelines since 2021. The CDC said the guidelines are for individuals and employers, not hospitals and nursing homes, which have separate guidelines. CDC officials said the change is a reasonable approach that is easier for people to understand and in line with circulating respiratory viruses that spread in a similar way and cause similar symptoms. Contributors: Eduardo Cuevas, Adrianna Rodriguez, Ken Alltucker, Mary Walrath-Holdridge, Mike Snider, USA TODAY Gabe Hauari is USA TODAY's national trends news reporter. You can follow him at X @gabehauari Or email [email protected].

