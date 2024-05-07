Doctors talk about the rise in strokes among young people and the importance of knowing the signs





“There seems to be an increased risk of stroke in some young people, but I think it's all due to the same risk factors.”

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Researchers are investigating reasons for stroke rates It seems to be increasing among young people.or under 55 years of age. a study The study of more than 94,000 people found a 67% increase in stroke incidence among younger people, compared to a 15% decrease among older people. “While some young people seem to be at increased risk for stroke, I think it's really all due to the same risk factors,” said Dr. Clinton Wright, vascular neurologist and associate director. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. More than 800,000 people suffer a stroke each year. “The most common risk factors for stroke include high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, and smoking,” Dr. Wright said. “The United States has an obesity problem. And obesity actually causes high blood pressure and diabetes. So when you put all of this together, it means that younger generations are starting to be affected.” Experts say stroke is the leading cause of death in the United States and causes more severe long-term disability than any other disease. That's why Dr. Wright and the National Institutes of Health encourage people to act quickly in emergencies. stroke symptoms Through the acronym FAST “To help people remember the symptoms, we have an acronym: FAST, which stands for face, arms, and speech, and the T stands for time,” Dr. Wright said. face : Is one side of your face drooping?

: Is one side of your face drooping? arm Weakness: Is one arm weak or paralyzed?

Weakness: Is one arm weak or paralyzed? speech : Are your words slurred or difficult to hear?

: Are your words slurred or difficult to hear? time:Please call 911 immediately. Other signs of a stroke include: suddenly Numbness or weakness of the face, arms, legs, especially one side of the body

or weakness of the face, arms, legs, especially one side of the body suddenly confusion have problems speaking or understanding words

have problems speaking or understanding words suddenly trouble seek with one or both eyes

with one or both eyes suddenly Difficulty walking dizziness, loss of balance or coordination

dizziness, loss of balance or coordination suddenly severe headache unknown cause Dr. Wright also said that stroke is preventable and that “a healthy diet and regular exercise can lower your risk. It is very important for people to do both exercise and resistance training and cardio training.” It's important,” he emphasized.

