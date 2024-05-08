Health
Yes, allergy season is especially bad.We explain why things are about to get worse and what you can do to deal with it
Allergy sufferers don't need to look behind the hood of their car to see why this time of year is so bad once their eyes water.
Tree pollen allergy season is nearing its peak, but some relief may be available at your local pharmacy or grocery store. The grass pollen season is almost here.
Here are five things to know about allergy season.
peak allergy season
People who suffer from the telltale symptoms of seasonal allergic reactions, such as a runny nose, postnasal drip, itchy, red eyes, and sneezing, shouldn't be surprised. Dr Kumar Patel of Tarentum's Severe Allergy and Asthma said tree pollen is particularly high at the moment.
“We're right in the middle of it. Last month was cold and wet, but now the sun is coming out and pollen levels are increasing,” he said. “When you see a thick layer of pollen on your car, you know that the weather is nice and warm and pollen production has increased. The recent rains have fertilized the pollen on all the trees. As the tree grew, it began to produce large amounts of pollen.
Dr. Robert Gorby of Westmoreland Allergy & Asthma Associates noted that tree pollen season started earlier than usual this year. Grass pollen season then begins, starting in mid-to-late May and ending in mid-July. Weed pollen season then begins around mid-August and ends in October. Mold can also grow during the hot and humid summer months.
Also, during allergy season, your symptoms may get worse before they get better. Tree pollen season can overlap with grass pollen season.
“Oak trees are one of those late-pollinating trees. They peak a little later,” Gorby said. “It’s still not unusual for oak trees to be pollinated on Memorial Day.”
What causes allergies?
Allergies are caused by the body's immune system reacting to foreign substances such as pollen, pet dander, and mold.
People can be allergic to some seasonal allergens and not to others, Gorby noted.
Allergies can run in families, he said, but children don't necessarily inherit their parents' allergies.
“For people who react to all three pollens, one season is generally going to be more troublesome than the other two,” he says. “We're kind of at the crossroads of tree pollen and grass pollen right now, so some people are in a really dire situation.”
“There is no magic pill.”
Local allergists say there's no guarantee that a single allergy drug or treatment is best for everyone.
“There's no magic pill,” Patel says. “Different drugs work on different individuals.”
Many over-the-counter allergy medications can help reduce allergy symptoms. Steroid nasal sprays and generic versions such as Flonase, Nasacort, and Nasonex are effective. Antihistamines such as Claritin, Allegra, and Zyrtec can also help relieve symptoms, and allergy eye drops can also help with eye-related symptoms.
Dr. Thomas Mertz, an allergist with Allergy and Asthma Society of Pittsburgh in Harmar, recommends people try different medications.
“I think you can try different things and decide what works best for you,” he said. “The effects of the drug appear very quickly. You should know within a day or so of taking it whether this is working or not.”
If over-the-counter medications don't work, consider seeing an allergist to get tested for your specific allergy or getting allergy immunotherapy shots.
“If you can take Flonase and Claritin and your symptoms are well controlled, it's okay to continue taking them,” says Dr. Russell Traister, an allergist at AHN Pediatric Research Institute. “If he is taking these two over-the-counter medications and his symptoms continue to worsen, it may be time to consider seeing an allergist.”
when to take medicine
Patel said that for best results with steroid nasal sprays, allergy sufferers should start using steroid nasal sprays before allergy season begins, in February or March.
“The key is to use the medication effectively before allergy season starts,” he says. “It takes time to accumulate, so you want to use it as soon as possible.”
Even if you don't start early, it's worth using nasal sprays, he added.
“You get less benefit than if you do it regularly,” he says.
How to reduce allergy symptoms
In addition to using medications, one surefire way to reduce the effects of allergies is to avoid them. If seasonal allergies are a problem, patients may want to stay indoors during high pollen periods.
Merz suggested that allergy sufferers should also keep their windows closed to keep pollen out.
“Perhaps the most effective way to avoid all allergens, especially pollen, is to use air filtration and air conditioning,” he said.
Julia Malka is a TribLive reporter covering health and the Greensburg and Hempfield areas. She joined the tribe in 2022 after working for the Butler Eagle, which serves southwestern Butler County. You can contact her at: [email protected].
|
