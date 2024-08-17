Dear Editor,

Thank you for sounding the global alarm and the need for action in response to the ongoing Mpox situation. [1]The recent COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly had an impact on the world and highlighted the urgent need for strong preparedness for the future. Despite successes such as the rapid rollout of vaccines, the UK's early response was plagued by delays, and the unpublished report of Exercise Cygnus, which tested the UK's preparedness for an influenza pandemic, was subject to legal challenge. [2]It revealed major gaps in the UK's preparedness and crisis management systems. [3,4]As the investigation progresses, it will become increasingly clear whether we have truly learned from our past shortcomings and whether current NHS planning [5] We will address the report's recommendations.

The pandemic journey has been marked by early failures and later successes: while the rapid development and deployment of vaccines is commendable, the early response to the crisis was marred by delays. [6]In contrast, many countries have seen effective testing and contact tracing reduce infection and death numbers, demonstrating the benefits of swift and decisive action. [7]The delayed implementation of social distancing measures led to increased hospitalizations and deaths. [8] The Government's public health response has been criticised by the BMA. [9]

UK COVID-19 Survey [10]was set up to scrutinise the country's pandemic preparedness and response and determine what went wrong and why. Its first report was: [11] Significant gaps in leadership and preparedness were highlighted and the report makes recommendations to ensure the UK is better prepared for future pandemics, taking into account all stakeholders – government departments, public services and the public.

In response, the government acknowledged these failures and promised to review the country's resilience. [12] “The plan is a step in the right direction, but it lacks the urgency and depth needed to address the systemic problems exposed by the pandemic, particularly around bureaucracy, groupthink and independent oversight. [11]Can we afford to wait another six months? There is also a change in government, posing potential risks to continuity and institutional memory.

Recent Avian Influenza (H5N1) Outbreaks in the United States [13] This is a stark reminder that pandemics are not a relic of the past, but an enduring threat. The UK's response to future pandemics must be more agile and powerful. The survey results highlight the need for diverse scientific advice, streamlined governance and a focused approach to health inequalities. Areas such as Stoke-on-Trent are seeing [14] Countries with significant public health challenges and inequalities will be disproportionately affected the next time a pandemic strikes.

Comparing the report's key recommendations with current NHS planning makes the following clear: One major shortcoming is the absence of a dedicated independent body responsible for pandemic preparedness. Such a body would provide ongoing politically neutral oversight and ensure that lessons learned from the pandemic are acted on, not just recognised. Another deficiency is the lack of commitment to regular, transparent pandemic preparedness exercises, as recommended by the inquiry.

The need for robust pandemic preparedness planning cannot be overemphasized. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed vulnerabilities in the system and government responses, while promising, are still falling short. A comprehensive strategy to close the gaps in preparedness and response is essential to avoid being caught off guard again in the future. Lessons learned from COVID-19, along with emerging threats such as avian influenza and more recently Mpox, [15]”This historic opportunity must lead us toward a future where we are better equipped to protect our communities from the next pandemic. The time for half-measures is over. Now is the time for decisive, thorough action.”

Pooja Jeyakumar, second year trainee in the General Vocational Training Scheme,

Surgeon General Steven Gunther

Padmanabhan Badrinath, Adjunct Consultant in Public Health Medicine;

Stoke-on-Trent City Council Public Health, Civic Centre, Glebe Street, Stoke-on-Trent, ST4 1HH

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are the professional opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of Stoke-on-Trent City Council.

