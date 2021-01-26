COVID-19 Patient-centered care underway





Credit: CC0 public domain

The COVID-19 pandemic diminishes the ability to build connections between people, and such relationships are especially important in healthcare. However, according to a review published in Quality Management in Health Care by a public health researcher at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, healthcare organizations can improve patient connections. AJ Patil, Ph.D.Researchers including the Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health Office of Public Health Studies (OPHS) students, the healthcare organization is “organization” health Literacy to promote patient-centered care, even at this time of crisis and uncertainty. ” “This pandemic is Medical systemBut the turmoil offers an opportunity to implement new ways to do things, “Patil said. Organizational health literacy means that healthcare organizations implement policies and practices that facilitate their health. patient Navigate the system to access the services you need for health care. Tetine Sentell, professor and director of OPHS, the lead author of the study, said: Creating patient-centric and family-centric councils Specifically, healthcare organizations create patient-centric councils to understand the needs of patients and caregivers, and use tools such as blood glucose monitors and pulse oximeters for remote care management for all patients. You can engage in practices such as ensuring support that allows you to spend comfortably. According to Centel, telemedicine appointments with true human connections. Technology can play a powerful role in improving an organization’s health literacy. Smartphone apps improve care coordination between providers, and interactive patient-centric discharge toolkits can facilitate self-management skills when patients return home from the hospital. However, patients who do not have access to or understand the technology should be included in the organization’s health literacy plan. Healthcare leaders can make understanding and addressing all patient needs for information a priority within the organization. “In this era of transformation, organizational health literacy principles provide a roadmap for promoting patient-centric care,” Patil said. “Our review helps healthcare organizations achieve their goals, improve patient outcomes, and reduce health inequalities by using strategies aimed at improving the organization’s health literacy. Is shown. ” Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) For more information:

Tetine Sentell et al. Organizational Health Literacy: Patient-Centered Care Opportunities, Triggered by COVID-19 Quality control in healthcare (2020). Tetine Sentell et al. Organizational Health Literacy: Patient-Centered Care Opportunities, Triggered by COVID-19(2020). DOI: 10.1097 / QMH.0000000000000279 Provided by

University of Hawaii at Manoa



Quote: Patient-centered care under COVID-19 promotion (January 26, 2021) from https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-01-patient-centered-covid-.html January 26, 2021 Was acquired by This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos