Everything we know now about viruses and their variants

What are the less common symptoms?

Other symptoms include:

Pain and muscle aches

congestion

diarrhea

Nausea or vomiting

Malaise

headache

I have a runny nose

sore throat

Confusion or dizziness

Skin rash

cold

conjunctivitis

However, there is disagreement among scientists as to whether some of these symptoms, such as diarrhea, are associated with Covid-19.

How do I schedule a coronavirus test if I have symptoms?

If you have symptoms of coronavirus or are asked to be tested, you can order the test online. gov.uk website Or by calling 119.

You will be asked to go to the test center. Alternatively, if you can’t go to the test center, you can get a home test kit.

In the UK, you need to be tested within 7 days of the onset of symptoms. From the 8th day after the onset of symptoms, it is too late to order a home test kit and you will need to go to the test site.

How to report Covid test results?

If you received a home test (PCR) kit, you will need to register the kit online after the test so that you can submit the results.

If you take the Rapid Swab (Lateral Flow) test, you will receive the results within 2 hours. If you receive a positive result, you should report it to the NHS in one of the following ways: Register online Or by calling 119.

How long will the symptoms of coronavirus last?

The Covid-19 is so new that there is considerable uncertainty about this. One detail Medical report A photo of a waitress on a Diamond Princess cruise ship (a hotspot of illness) suffering from a mild illness showed her showing symptoms for 10 days. And Study of 9 German patients In addition, those who were mildly affected showed symptoms for 8 to 11 days.

People with more severe illness take longer to recover- Study of 138 patients Patients admitted to China had an average stay of 10 days, but some were admitted for up to 2 weeks.

Some people have had psychiatric problems, pain, and malaise for weeks after being infected with Covid-19. Long-Covid. There is no strict definition of this syndrome and research is ongoing.

How long is the incubation period?

Symptoms are thought to appear between 2 and 10 days after being infected with the virus, but can take up to 24 days.

Most people (about 80%) recover from their illness without the need for special treatment. However, one in six (16%) becomes seriously ill and has difficulty breathing.

Elderly and Fundamental medical problem High blood pressure, heart disease, lung complaints, diabetes, etc. are more likely to develop serious illnesses.

Is the rash a sign of a coronavirus?

A skin rash has not yet been recognized by the government or the NHS as a symptom of the coronavirus.Scientists, however, have Said that the rash should be included as a symptom of Covid After a study at King’s College London.

University researchers say that characteristic skin rashes and “Covid’s fingers and toes” can occur in the absence of other symptoms and should be considered when diagnosing Covid-19. Said.

According to a King’s College London study, using data from the Covid Symptom Study app from 336,000 regular UK users, 8.8% of people who tested positive for the disease had a skin rash as part of their symptoms. I found out that I had experienced it.

This is compared to 5.4% of people with negative test results, the study authors write: “This study strongly supports the inclusion of skin rashes on the list of suspicious Covid-19 symptoms.

“It’s not as common as fever, but it’s specific to Covid-19 and lasts longer.”

Are you vomiting the symptoms of coronavirus?

According to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fever, cough, shortness of breath, malaise, sore throat, nasal discharge, muscle aches, body aches, and headaches can all be symptoms of coronavirus and flu.

Some people report vomiting and diarrhea, which is thought to be more common in influenza than in the coronavirus-because it is not yet listed as one of the symptoms of Covid-19-and It is more common for children than adults.

Is Diarrhea a Covid Symptom?

Diarrhea is not listed as a symptom of Covid-19 and is more commonly manifested as a flu symptom.

According to a report produced by a gastroenterologist at Tongji Medical College in Wuhan and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in California. More than half of coronavirus cases showed some form of digestive problem, And almost a quarter showed only gastric symptoms throughout their illness. This coined the term “stomach coronavirus”.

What are the symptoms of children and babies?

According to the NHS, the main symptoms of coronavirus in children are:

high temperature

New continuous cough – This means that there are many episodes of coughing more than 1 hour or 3 times in 24 hours.

Loss or change in smell or taste – This means that you cannot smell or taste, or that things are unusual in smell or taste.

The US CDC also suggests that parents be aware of fever, runny nose, malaise, muscle aches, vomiting, and diarrhea.