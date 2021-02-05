Experts track cases of South African Covid variants on the Isle of Anglesey, but still under investigation in Conwy

A case of a South African variant of the coronavirus found in someone on the Isle of Anglesey is associated with traveling abroad.
When the news comes out Welsh variants It was unclear how the patient contracted it without a travel history or related contact in that part of the world.
However, Public Health Wales (PHW) said it had international ties to one of the cases in North Wales.
The PHW statement said: Anglesey As a result of the survey, it was linked to overseas travel. “
They state that a total of 13 South African variants have been identified in Wales and 11 are associated with overseas travel.
PHW is currently investigating cases where there are no known links to travel or related contacts.
In Conwy, as part of an investigation into a small cluster of coronavirus cases, cases of South African variants with unknown travel and associated contacts were identified.
Other cases of the South African subspecies have not been identified within the cluster, and other cases have been identified as the original subspecies.
PHW states that appropriate controls are in place for individuals who are currently recovering and that contact tracing is underway.
Cases of South African variants with unknown travel and associated contacts were also identified by routine sequences at Neath Port Talbot.
The individual has already been self-isolated while ill, and no other case of the South African subspecies has been identified so far in relation to this case.
Anyone who is the contact person for any of these cases will be contacted through the testing, tracing, and protection process and will be provided with additional advice, PHW says.
Dr. Eleri Davies, Incident Director of Public Health Wales, said: “The identification of these cases shows that the processes established under testing, tracing and protection strategies have proven to be effective.
“The Wales Public Health Service is working closely with the Government of Wales, the Local Health Commission and local governments to investigate these two cases to find out where the virus was transmitted and whether it occurred. ..
“It’s too early to know what’s happening with the infection, but as the Minister of Health showed yesterday, this is a small number of cases and there is no evidence at this time that a persistent community infection has occurred.
“There is no evidence that South African variants cause more serious illnesses. It can spread more easily and vaccines are still effective, but there is some evidence that they may not work well against it. There is.
“With the emergence of new, more contagious variants, it is even more important that we all adhere to blockade restrictions and not meet others.
“This means you need to stay home. If you need to leave the house, keep a distance, wash your hands regularly, and wear face masks according to the rules as needed. “
If you or your family develop a cough, fever, or taste or olfactory changes, call 119 or visit the following website to immediately self-quarantine and book a free coronavirus test. need to do it. Click here for the Welsh Government website..
..
