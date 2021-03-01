





Mid Michigan Health Offers Additional Vaccine Reservation

MidMichigan Health announced that it will begin booking additional vaccines from Thursday late Monday afternoon due to increasing supply of COVID-19 vaccine locally and nationwide. Patients over the age of 65 and certain groups of key workers are currently eligible for the vaccine. Those interested in booking will be asked to confirm that they meet current vaccination standards. The following groups are currently eligible. Health care workers. People over 65 years old. Pre-kindergarten to high school teachers, support staff, and usually childcare workers who have direct contact with their children. First responders not covered in Phase 1A (eg firefighters, police, guardians, inspectors). Orthodontic workers (eg, prisons, prisons, juvenile juvenile juvenile juvenile juvenile juvenile juvenile juvenile juvenile juvenile juvenile juvenile juvenile juvenile juvenile juvenile juvenile juvenile juvenile juvenile juvenile juvenile juvenile juvenile institution staff);Key workers at the forefront of the food processing and agricultural industries



If you fall into any of the above categories, you can book your vaccination by phone. However, please check the following medical conditions before joining the waiting list. These medical conditions can affect the timing of appointments.

Cancer, Rheumatology, or Immune Disorders — Talk to a specialist before scheduling a COVID vaccine appointment to see how the vaccine affects your immune response and the medications you are taking.

Received COVID-19 antibody treatment — Based on current recommendations, patients should wait 90 days after receiving monoclonal antibody (BAM) or convalescent plasma treatment before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Other recent vaccinations such as hepatitis B, herpes zoster, flu, tetanus — Patients should wait 14 days after receiving other vaccinations before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

History of COVID-19 — Patients should wait at least 10 days after diagnosis, be asymptomatic, and be removed from quarantine before receiving the vaccine. They may want to wait up to 90 days, based on current evidence suggesting that they may be protected for up to 90 days.

Mammogram — Patients who require regular screening mammograms are advised to schedule the mammogram before the first dose or 4-6 weeks after the second dose of COVID vaccine.



make a reservation Audiences can call the MidMichigan COVID Hotline 989-794-7600 or toll-free 800-445-7356 Monday through Friday from 7 am to 6 pm and press Option 1. On the day of vaccination, please bring your photo ID and wear a mask and short-sleeved shirt. The injection is given to the upper arm.



If you are interested in the latest information on vaccination distribution, www.midmichigan.org/covidvaccineAnyone interested in the current list of .COVID-19 test site locations may visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest..

