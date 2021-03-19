Coronavirus News Summary, March 13th-March 19th

The following are highlights of our free newsletter.Smart and useful science-related information about COVID-19.. To receive daily newsletter issues in your inbox Sign up here..

In general, see for an explanation of why vaccines do not protect us for at least days or weeks after the last injection. Catherine J. Wu’s 3/17/21 piece In the Atlantic Ocean. In the case of the COVID-19 vaccine, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will take actions such as “mixing maskless indoors in small groups, limited visits to unvaccinated people, and skipping post-exposure quarantine.” Should not start changing. Wu writes for at least two weeks after the final dose of the double dose vaccine or after the single dose vaccine (in the United States, this refers to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine). Until that two weeks have passed, SARS infection-CoV-2 is very possible. “This shot only delivers a package of research material to the body. Immune cells need to internalize information about infectious invaders. This is a complex process that unfolds over days or weeks. “Wu said. According to the COVID-19 vaccine maker, the “protection threshold” has been exceeded two weeks after complete vaccination, but according to MIT immunologists, “special things about day 14″. There is nothing. ” Wu writes that “at the time of injection” is defined as “time of protection”.

Coronavirus variant According to some virologists, the B.1.1.7 variant of SARS-Cov-2, which is now widespread in parts of the United Kingdom and the United States, has evolved over the course of months in infected individuals with weakened immune systems. You may have done so. Reported by Apoorva Mandavilli At the New York Times (3/15/21). Early evidence suggests that some SARS-CoV-2 mutants may be more contagious or cause more serious COVID-19. If the mutant comes from people with long-lasting SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination efforts should prioritize people with a compromised immune system, according to the sources cited in this article. People in that category may include people with blood-related cancers, diabetes, or rheumatoid arthritis, as well as people who are receiving chemotherapy or taking immunosuppressive drugs, the story says. I have. However, people in this group may need additional protection from SARS-CoV-2. “Vaccines may not work well among them for the same reason that these people do not show a strong immune response to the virus, so they may need to be treated with a cocktail of monoclonal antibodies. “Hmm,” said a virologist at the University of Michigan (3/15/21).

On Kaiser Health News, Anna Armendrara describes her efforts in California and Chicago to help “immunize underprivileged people.” These efforts can be particularly helpful in helping low-income, disabled and isolated people get vaccinated. President of the Los Angeles County Community Clinic Association, The story tells..The story is linked to an organization called Get Out the Shot: Los Angeles Almendrala reports that volunteers have booked thousands of appointments. “The most skilled vaccine reservations remember when a particular site releases a new scheduled batch,” the story says.And the story is linked to this point It helps people living in the Riverside-San Bern in California get their promises (3/11/21).

At least in Arizona, there is another way people get the COVID-19 vaccine sooner than expected — volunteering at the vaccination site. Steve Nielsen reports With Fox 10 Phoenix. There is a waiting list for volunteer positions, Nielsen reports. According to the director of the state’s Department of Health Services, volunteer work includes scheduled schedules and check-ins for people, the story says (2/22/21).

For a detailed investigation of pandemic predictions and related speculations, see Andrew Joseph and Helen Branswell, Short-Term, Medium-Term, and Long-Term Future of Coronavirus. STAT story (3/4/21). Yes, the standard long-term future prediction of COVID-19 is a seasonal illness, which is a nuisance to most vaccinated and previously exposed to SARS-CoV-2. However, the end of this work reveals the implications of this coronavirus being a potential influenza virus. “Most people don’t see influenza as an existential threat, but every year tens of thousands of people die in the United States and hundreds of thousands worldwide,” the story says.

U.S. regulators say a component called a quaternary ammonium compound in disinfectants (such as resol wipes and aerosol disinfectants) that are widely used by many agencies and individuals to clean surfaces and hands during a pandemic. Freelance science journalists report that they are scrutinizing Casey Crown Heart Environmental Health News (2/19/21). Quatmakers say it’s safe, but compounds are now “being present in the environment.” Crownhart writes, And can contaminate waterways, disrupt the marine food chain, and cause antibiotic-resistant microorganisms. The story says that bacteria may evolve “cross resistance” to a variety of disinfectants if mutations that help them survive Quat will protect them from other disinfectants and drugs. Suggests. Microbiologists at the University of California, Davis are studying how bacteria develop resistance to quats, saying, “The best way to address the problem of antibiotic resistance may not be to develop a new quat. Maybe … but rethinking what we should do. At least some products don’t use them at all. “Researchers now say that Quat has work-related asthma and endocrine disruptions. We are investigating the possibility of causing this, Crown Heart reports. Meanwhile, according to a research analyst at the Environmental Working Group, the story states that alternatives include the use of disinfectants made with citric acid, lactic acid, or hydrogen peroxide (2/19/21). ).

so Authoritative interview With William Kearney and Janet Napolitano, a former Secretary of Homeland Security and currently enrolled at the University of California, Berkeley, she looks back on how the Public Research University adapted to COVID-19. Second, this work is about the “unrecognized, real risks” of US national security: pandemics, climate change, cybersecurity, and anything else she considers most important. Is taking up the idea of. She insists on the role of the federal government in leading the national response to the pandemic and the positive prediction of US security-threatening scenarios. “An important criticism of the 9.11 Commission’s report was that we were suffering from a lack of imagination. All the data was there, but hijacked the aircraft to a place like the World Trade Center. I couldn’t imagine the complex plan of flying … it’s a challenge for leaders. When I say scenario planning or scenario thinking, it’s what if Question: What if the COVID mortality rate was even higher?What if extreme weather hits Miami … and you say [see] Those kinds of things, you can start reverse engineering them. How will the federal government respond? (Science and Technology Issues, Winter 2021, published by the National Academy of Science and Technology Medicine and Arizona State University).

You may enjoy listening to a video of Yo-Yo Ma playing a cello at the vaccine clinic at the end of the 15-minute observation period after the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Reported by Amanda Burke at Berkshire Eagle (3/13/21).More videos of his performance on the site can be found at Berkshire Community College Page On Facebook.