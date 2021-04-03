



I was surprised to see that it was not included. For Jessica Vaughn Goller, fighting type 1 diabetes has been a tough battle for almost a lifetime, especially during Covid. So, when she learned that Type 1 was left behind, a list of comorbidities was needed to get the vaccine. Even when typing, she wasn’t shocked to suddenly put this life-threatening chronic illness in the bottom chair of health policy. She advocated changing it. And this week, the CDC, which announces type 1 diabetes, came to fruition with the addition of nationalists and Massachusetts Friday following the proceedings. In addition to type 1 diabetes, the state has added dementia, HIV infection, overweight stroke, and substance use disorders to the list of existing conditions. This case is increasing. Prioritizing vaccination becomes even more important. Starting Monday, Massachusetts residents will need only one of the ever-growing list of comorbidities to qualify for the vaccine, and anyone over the age of 55 will also qualify. But with more cases and more variants, it’s a battle against time. Unfortunately, hospitalization and mortality can increase before being vaccinated again. All of these changes will take effect on Monday, as the Massachusetts list is now in full agreement with the CDC. We live in Back Bay tonight. This is Peter Iliopoulos from WCVB News Center 5. Thank you very much.

Massachusetts expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday Updated: April 2, 2021 10:48 pm EDT

Beginning Monday, residents of Massachusetts 55 years and older, and at least one resident in good health, are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. They join the list of eligible residents, including key workers and educators facing COVID-19. These groups have been eligible in the last few weeks. We also participate in other groups that were included in the early stages, such as senior citizens, first responders, and healthcare professionals. A few weeks later, on April 19, the state plans to extend its eligibility to all residents over the age of 16. As of Friday, 1.4 million Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated. This is just over 20% of the state's population. All Massachusetts residents can pre-register their vaccine reservations at the location closest to the state's seven mass vaccination sites and will be contacted when it's their turn. In addition, qualified residents can book directly with other vaccination providers such as pharmacies and community health centers. In addition to lowering the eligibility hurdle from 2 to 1 next week, the state has also added some conditions to the list. Here is the complete new list: Cancer Chronic renal disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate to severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic lung disease including pulmonary hypertension Dementia or other neurological conditions Diabetes (Type 1 or Type 2) Down Syndrome Heart failure (heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy or hypertension, etc.) HIV infection Immunodeficiency status (weakened immune system) Liver disease Overweight and obesity Pregnancy Sickle cell disease or salacemia smoking, now Or previously solid organ or blood stem cell transplant strokes or cerebrovascular disease, disorders of substance use that affect blood flow to the brain Vaccines previously administered in Massachusetts: Others of fully vaccinated residents of Massachusetts How to compare with the state of

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic pulmonary diseases such as COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate to severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension

Dementia or other neurological conditions

Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)

Down’s syndrome

Heart condition (heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, hypertension, etc.)

HIV infection

Immunodeficiency (weakened immunity)

Liver disease

Overweight and obesity

pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Smoking, now or before

Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplant

Stroke or cerebrovascular accident that affects blood flow to the brain

Substance Use Disorder Vaccines ever administered in Massachusetts: How Massachusetts is compared to other states of fully vaccinated residents:

