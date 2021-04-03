Cook County warns of virus surge among young people





Suburban Cook County COVID-19 test positive rates are highest among people under the age of 20, officials said Saturday, as people consider protecting their families when they celebrate Easter this weekend. Warned. “It’s a holiday weekend. It’s the family that matters. People have to be safe,” said Dr. Rachel Rubin, senior health officer at Cook County Public Health Department. She advised her to wear masks, wash her hands, avoid large gatherings, and maintain a social distance of 6 feet, especially in closed areas. According to Rubin, daily cases in the suburbs of Cook County steadily increased from 414 last weekend to 650 on Friday, after dropping to about 200 a few weeks ago as the winter surge subsided. The positive test rate peaks at 6% in people under the age of 20, drops rapidly in people over the age of 60 who are most likely vaccinated, and drops by 2% in people over the age of 80. Become. She said the county is assessing whether it will roll back some recent restrictions relaxation and will make a decision within a few days. She said the warm, sunny weather this weekend would be useful for outdoor celebrations and outdoor dining, which have proven to be less risky than indoor gatherings. The Illinois Public Health Service reported on Saturday 2,839 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus disease and 13 additional deaths. Both numbers were less than recently. The dead included six in Cook County and one in Lake County. A total of 145,315 doses of vaccine were given on Friday. The 7-day moving average of the daily vaccine is 110,057 times. The preliminary 7-day state-wide positive rate for cases as a percentage of all tests from March 27 to April 2 increased from 3.5% the day before to 3.8%. As of Friday night, 1,426 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of these, 325 patients were in the ICU and 132 COVID-19 patients were on mechanical ventilation.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos