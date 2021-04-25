Dry Cough and COVID-19: What You Need to Know





A dry cough is a cough that does not produce mucus or sputum from the airways. People with a dry cough may have a dry throat, scratches, pain, or a rough throat. Also, even if swallowed, you may have a sensation of tickling your throat or a dry throat patch. Even after coughing, you may not be relieved of a dry cough. Find out more about dry cough with COVID-19 in this article.

Is a dry cough a symptom of COVID-19? Dry cough is a common early symptom of COVID-19. According to some estimates 60-70% Many people who develop COVID-19 symptoms experience a dry cough as an early symptom. However, some Other conditions May cause a dry cough, including: Related symptoms A dry cough with other symptoms may be due to COVID-19.these Related symptoms include: headache

Muscle and joint pain

sore throat

Runny nose or stuffy nose

diarrhea

Nausea or vomiting

Shortness of breath or dyspnea Self-reported symptoms include: Loss of taste and smell

Anorexia

Unexplained or abnormal malaise

high temperature A 2020 research The majority of COVID-19-infected people from Wuhan, China, appeared to have a dry cough one day after becoming ill, and the cough was found to last for about 19 days. Cough persisted for about 4 weeks in about 5% of the study subjects. However, in an ongoing study, coughing Some symptoms This may continue after the initial recovery from COVID-19.

Symptoms of children and young adults Children and young adults may experience symptoms of COVID-19, May be unlikely Develop COVID-19. Some studies It also suggests that children and young adults may be less likely to experience common COVID-19 symptoms such as coughing, fever, and shortness of breath. In addition, they usually experience less severe forms of the disease and its symptoms. However, Exception to this rule Infants under the age of 1 with underlying illness appear to be more likely to develop severe COVID-19. Experts know little about the prevalence and common symptoms of dry cough associated with COVID-19 in children and young adults compared to COVID-19 in adults. According to the above study, 54% of people under the age of 18 experienced cough as a symptomatology of COVID-19.

People who continue to have symptoms after recovery may be experiencing post-COVID symptoms. Some of these conditions include: Long COVID

Multi-organ effect of COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 treatment or hospitalization According to the report, even people who initially had no severe COVID-19 symptoms can develop long-term health problems. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).. Cough General symptoms Along with fatigue, dizziness and joint pain, it has a long COVID. In fact, according to research Lancet Respiratory Medicine, Online survey found it 20-30% Some people are still experiencing a dry cough a few months after being infected with COVID-19. Early studies from Italy discovered it 16% of people Those who recovered from COVID-19 reported coughing for two months after discharge. More recent studies like Lancet Respiratory Medicine, Also found that coughing can last for weeks or months after recovery from COVID-19. Some other symptoms associated with post-COVID status are: Malaise

Nerve and joint pain

Brain fog, or confusion and memory problems

Gastrointestinal problems

Loss of taste and smell Prevention

To reduce the risk of being exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and infecting others CDC We recommend the following precautions: Wear a face mask in public places and among other people.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer.

Stay 6 feet (2 meters) away from people who are not in your home.

Obtain COVID-19 vaccine If available.

Avoid poorly ventilated indoor areas and crowds.

When to seek medical advice People may have a dry cough because it can be a symptom of COVID-19 I take a test, Self-quarantine until you receive the result For a dry cough: Cough for over an hour

Getting worse

Causes 3 or more serious cough episodes within 24 hours This online tool It may be useful if a person wants to self-check COVID-19. However, you should see a doctor immediately if any of the following occur: The following symptoms appear: Severe dyspnea

Light, gray, or bluish skin, nail bed, or lips, depending on the color of the person’s skin

Continuous chest pressure or pain

Can’t keep awake

Hard to wake up To see a doctor, call 911 or your nearest emergency facility for advice on how to get safe treatment for someone who is or may be infected with COVID-19. I can.