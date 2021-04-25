Health
Dry Cough and COVID-19: What You Need to Know
A dry cough is a cough that does not produce mucus or sputum from the airways.
People with a dry cough may have a dry throat, scratches, pain, or a rough throat. Also, even if swallowed, you may have a sensation of tickling your throat or a dry throat patch.
Even after coughing, you may not be relieved of a dry cough.
Find out more about dry cough with COVID-19 in this article.
Is a dry cough a symptom of COVID-19?
Dry cough is a common early symptom of COVID-19. According to some estimates 60-70% Many people who develop COVID-19 symptoms experience a dry cough as an early symptom.
However, some Other conditions May cause a dry cough, including:
Related symptoms
A dry cough with other symptoms may be due to COVID-19.these Related symptoms include:
- headache
- Muscle and joint pain
- sore throat
- Runny nose or stuffy nose
- diarrhea
- Nausea or vomiting
- Shortness of breath or dyspnea
Self-reported symptoms include:
- Loss of taste and smell
- Anorexia
- Unexplained or abnormal malaise
- high temperature
A 2020 research The majority of COVID-19-infected people from Wuhan, China, appeared to have a dry cough one day after becoming ill, and the cough was found to last for about 19 days. Cough persisted for about 4 weeks in about 5% of the study subjects.
However, in an ongoing study, coughing Some symptoms This may continue after the initial recovery from COVID-19.
Symptoms of children and young adults
Children and young adults may experience symptoms of COVID-19, May be unlikely Develop COVID-19.
Some studies It also suggests that children and young adults may be less likely to experience common COVID-19 symptoms such as coughing, fever, and shortness of breath.
In addition, they usually experience less severe forms of the disease and its symptoms. However, Exception to this rule Infants under the age of 1 with underlying illness appear to be more likely to develop severe COVID-19.
Experts know little about the prevalence and common symptoms of dry cough associated with COVID-19 in children and young adults compared to COVID-19 in adults.
According to the above study, 54% of people under the age of 18 experienced cough as a symptomatology of COVID-19.
People who continue to have symptoms after recovery may be experiencing post-COVID symptoms. Some of these conditions include:
- Long COVID
- Multi-organ effect of COVID-19
- Impact of COVID-19 treatment or hospitalization
According to the report, even people who initially had no severe COVID-19 symptoms can develop long-term health problems. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)..
Cough General symptoms Along with fatigue, dizziness and joint pain, it has a long COVID.
In fact, according to research Lancet Respiratory Medicine, Online survey found it 20-30% Some people are still experiencing a dry cough a few months after being infected with COVID-19.
Early studies from Italy discovered it 16% of people Those who recovered from COVID-19 reported coughing for two months after discharge.
More recent studies like Lancet Respiratory Medicine, Also found that coughing can last for weeks or months after recovery from COVID-19.
Some other symptoms associated with post-COVID status are:
- Malaise
- Nerve and joint pain
- Brain fog, or confusion and memory problems
- Gastrointestinal problems
- Loss of taste and smell
Prevention
To reduce the risk of being exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and infecting others CDC We recommend the following precautions:
- Wear a face mask in public places and among other people.
- Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer.
- Stay 6 feet (2 meters) away from people who are not in your home.
- Obtain COVID-19 vaccine If available.
- Avoid poorly ventilated indoor areas and crowds.
When to seek medical advice
People may have a dry cough because it can be a symptom of COVID-19 I take a test, Self-quarantine until you receive the result For a dry cough:
- Cough for over an hour
- Getting worse
- Causes 3 or more serious cough episodes within 24 hours
This online tool It may be useful if a person wants to self-check COVID-19.
However, you should see a doctor immediately if any of the following occur: The following symptoms appear:
- Severe dyspnea
- Light, gray, or bluish skin, nail bed, or lips, depending on the color of the person’s skin
- Continuous chest pressure or pain
- Can’t keep awake
- Hard to wake up
To see a doctor, call 911 or your nearest emergency facility for advice on how to get safe treatment for someone who is or may be infected with COVID-19. I can.
Overview
Dry cough is one of the most common and early symptoms of COVID-19, especially in adults.
Children and young adults are less likely to experience common COVID-19 symptoms such as a dry cough, or may experience a less severe version of the disease itself.
Local healthcare professionals can provide advice on safe testing and potential treatment for COVID-19. If a person is experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms, call 911 or the nearest emergency facility.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]