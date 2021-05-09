Potentially lethal fungal infections appear in COVID patients in India





This condition, known as mucormycosis, has a high mortality rate and was present in India before the pandemic. It is caused by mold that grows in moist environments and can attack through the respiratory tract, eroding facial structures and potentially damaging the brain. Although this condition is relatively rare, doctors and healthcare professionals appear to be infected with weakened immune systems and underlying health conditions, especially some COVID patients whose diabetes remains vulnerable. Say that. Some experts attribute fungal infections to increased use of steroids to treat inpatients. Another factor could be that in hospitals overwhelmed by this second wave of pandemics, many families are applying self-medication and oxygen therapy at home without proper hygiene. In the western part of Maharashtra, which was severely devastated by a pandemic, including the commercial center of Mumbai, local media reported that about 200 patients who had recovered from COVID were being treated for zygomycosis and eight died. I reported. In Gujarat, a province north of Maharashtra, the state government ordered hospitals to be assigned separate wards for the treatment of infectious diseases and said it had ordered 5,000 doses of amphotericin b, a drug used for treatment. It was. Infectious diseases have also been reported in hospitals in the national capital, New Delhi. Health professionals are watching the situation carefully. “In some areas, I’ve heard that people infected or recovered from COVID suffer from mucormycosis, but there are no major outbreaks,” said Dr. VK Paul, who heads the COVID Task Force in India last week. “We are monitoring and monitoring.” “It’s fungi that are strongly associated with diabetes,” he added. “If the person is not diabetic, it is very rare for the person to have zygomycosis.” Many less populated countries have higher rates of diabetes, but only China, which has a higher population than India’s 1.38 billion, has the highest number of diabetics. In India, more than 10% of the adult population, or 77 million, is in this state. According to the 2019 International Diabetes Foundation Atlas, China has more than 116 million adult diabetics, or 9%. Dr. K. Srinath Reddy, who heads the Indian Public Health Foundation, said that many of the recently reported cases of mucormycosis were from hospitalized coronavirus patients who were discharged after recovery. “You are using steroids to reduce the high-titer immune response in COVID,” Reddy said. “But you are reducing your resistance to other infections.” © 2021 The New York Times Company

