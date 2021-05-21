Breaking News | Breaking News Malaria: WHO publishes new standards for research on genetically modified mosquitoes



World Health Organization (WHO) As part of our efforts to make the fight against malaria and other vector infections more attractive, we have published essential standards for future research and development of genetically modified mosquitoes.

WHO said in a statement that the new standards address issues related to ethics, safety, affordability and effectiveness.

Malaria and other vector infections, including dengue and Zika, affect millions of people worldwide.

Malaria alone kills more than 400,000 people each year.

If proven to be safe, effective and affordable Genetically modified mosquitoes It can be a valuable new tool for fighting illnesses and removing the enormous health, social and financial burdens associated with them.

WHO has developed a guidance framework for testing GM mosquitoes in collaboration with some partners to ensure that GM mosquito research and evaluation as a public health tool is safe, ethical and rigorous. He said he is explaining best practices, including doing.

It was developed in collaboration with TDR, a special program for tropical disease research and training, and the National Institute of Health Foundation initiative Gene Convene Global Collaborative.

According to the United Nations Health Organization, current strategies for limiting the transmission of mosquito-borne diseases are only partially effective.

“A new complementary approach is needed to bridge the gap in current vector control interventions, such as effective control of outdoor bites, and to provide alternatives to manage the growing threat of pesticide resistance. ..

“Research shows that GM mosquitoes can be a powerful and cost-effective tool to complement existing interventions,” he said.

The statement states that TDR Director Dr. John Leader said: “There is an urgent need for innovative approaches to help control mosquito-borne diseases that have devastating effects around the world.

“Genetically modified mosquitoes are one such approach, but we want to make sure they are evaluated completely and responsibly,” WHO said.

The statement also states that Dr. Michael Santos, director of GeneConvene Global Collaborative, said: “Like other new public health interventions, GM mosquitoes raise new questions for researchers, affected communities, and other stakeholders.

“The updated guidance framework answers these questions, ensuring that GM mosquito testing is as rigorous as other public health products, whether these technologies are used, and how. It aims to produce high quality results to guide the decision as to whether it will be used in. “

Similarly, the statement said Dr. Pedro Alonso, director of the WHO Global Malaria Program: “In the last two decades, we have achieved remarkable results with existing malaria control tools, avoiding more than 7 million deaths and 1.5 billion cases.

“But progress towards the key goals of our global malaria strategy remains off course.

“Genetically modified mosquitoes are one of many promising new tools that can help accelerate the pace of progress against malaria and other vector infections.”

Professor Aggrey Ambali, Senior Advisor to the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD), also welcomed the guidance framework when he said: Diseases to assess promising new interventions “

The new guidance addresses specific questions and challenges related to genetically modified mosquito research and development. This includes decision-making criteria for when and how to proceed with the test.

