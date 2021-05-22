Why is the Covid-19 vaccine given as a weapon?





Most people are now familiar with how the Covid-19 vaccine is usually given: a quick jab on the upper arm. Most vaccines are given intramuscularly, also known as intramuscular injection, but some vaccines, such as rotavirus vaccine, are given orally. Others are given just below the skin or subcutaneously. For example, measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines. But many others are given by muscle. Why is muscle so important? Most vaccines should be given via the deltoid muscle (the thick triangular shoulder muscle) or the intramuscular route to the anterolateral (anterior) flank of the thigh. This optimizes the vaccine’s ability to elicit an immune response and minimizes side effects at the injection site. on the other hand, The Covid-19 vaccine is designed to be injected into the muscles of the upper arm This is because it is convenient for shots and is considered to be less painful than other areas. How does the vaccine work? When the vaccine enters the muscles of the arms and thighs, it is delivered to nearby lymph nodes. The vaccine is then taken up by special cells that teach white blood cells, known as T cells and B cells, to become killer cells that seek out and destroy coronavirus-infected or antibody-secreting cells. There are immune cells in the muscle Muscle is an excellent site for vaccination because it contains important immune cells. These immune cells recognize antigens, which are small fragments of viruses or bacteria introduced by the vaccine to elicit an immune response. In the case of the Covid-19 vaccine, it does not introduce the antigen, but rather manages the blueprint for producing the antigen. Immune cells in muscle tissue pick up these antigens and transport them to the lymph nodes. When immune cells in the muscle recognize the vaccine, they transport the antigen to the lymph vessels, which transport the immune cells that carry the antigen to the lymph nodes. Lymph nodes, an important component of our immune system, are rich in immune cells that recognize antigens in vaccines and initiate the immune process of antibody production. Lymph node clusters are located in the area close to the site of vaccination. For example, the deltoid muscle is close to the lymph nodes just below the armpit, so many vaccines are injected into the deltoid muscle. Vaccination of the thighs eliminates the need for lymph vessels to travel far to reach clusters of lymph nodes in the inguinal region. Read | Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine provides similar protection against symptomatic Covid-19: study Read | Studies suggest that Covid-19 could look like a common cold in the future See | The study investigates the effectiveness of cannabis in reducing the severity of Covid-19

