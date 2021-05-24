What do you think keeps Indian space startups busy with blockades? , Telecom News, ET Telecom





Chennai: Young Promoter Space startup Reaching for the sky.They raise money, manufacture and design components abroad rocket And satellite Get ready from home and send your rocket or someone else’s rocket carrying a satellite into space. Two private rocket makers, Sky route aero space And Agnicle CosmosRecently announced that they will raise $ 11 million each.Meanwhile, Bangalore-based satellite maker Syzygy Space Technologies Pvt Ltd is commonly known as pixelHad to postpone the first satellite launch scheduled earlier this year by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Rocket due to software malfunction. Later, the second wave of Covid-19 swept the country, causing blockages and movement restrictions. Awais Ahmed, CEO of Syzygy Space Technologies, said Europe was opened while his engineers were upgrading satellite designs to work at home, and the company was getting some of the components manufactured there. Said. “If things get better and Covid-19 gets better, we want to orbit two satellites between October and December of this year, one by ISRO and the other by the United States. It’s from SpaceX, which is based in Ahmed, “added Ahmed. “Our previous plan was to fly the rocket Agniburn in the third quarter of 2022. Now we may fly by the end of 2022. We couldn’t test the rocket engine,” co-founded Agnikul Cosmos. And CEO Srinath Ravichandran said. The blockade gave Agnicle time to focus on optimizing the rocket’s electronics and software, he added. Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder and CEO of rocket maker Skyroot Aerospace, said: IANS

