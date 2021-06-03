The CDC director draws a blank when the United States is asked how to reach Biden’s 70% vaccination target

At least one of the 12 states in the United States Coronavirus Vaccines are given to 70% of the adult population as authorities seek to increase the pace of injections.

9 states- Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont are in the northeast, with only three states. California, Hawaii and New Mexico, Western.

Vermont and Hawaii are now by far the best, giving 82.1% and 80.7 inhabitants their first shots in honor.

At least 6 states, Delaware, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, Virginia, Washington, and the District of Columbia are about to cross the threshold and will pass by the end of next week.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of at least one COVID-19 vaccine in 70% of American adults by July 4.

However, this proved difficult as the number of vaccinations per day dropped from an average of 3 million in April to less than 1.5 million today.

When asked on Thursday how the administration planned to reach Biden’s goals, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky appeared to have drawn a blank and gave no details on how to do so. T.

According to CDC data, 62.9% of adults in the United States are at least first vaccinated and 51.9% are fully vaccinated.

However, this has not yet reached Biden’s target of 70%, and the administration has sought to motivate more Americans to be vaccinated.

Biden also announced incentives such as free Anheuser-Busch beer for 200,000 people and a visit to the White House to reach nearly 15 million Americans.

In addition, the White House-affiliated pharmacy is open 24 hours a day on Friday, and the center provides parents with a free daycare.

Today’s moderator Savannah Guthrie asked Warrensky if the current pace of vaccination is sufficient to reach the president’s goals, or if pushes are needed to increase the daily numbers.

The CDC director seemed to avoid the question by saying that the incentive was “expected to be met.” [people] By providing more information to people and access to shots, you can know where they are.

“I don’t think counting the number of vaccines we have in a day is necessarily reflected. We have just started this push. We hope we can reach more people. “She replied.

Every shot of every arm is a win, as the person is safe and protected from being infected with COVID-19.

Guthrie also asked if the 70% benchmark is a goal for political purposes or if there is a public health threshold.

“We know that the more people who get the vaccine once and then the second, and the more they get the vaccine, the more we are protected as a nation.

“We know that vaccines not only protect individuals, but also communities and families. And the more people who get the vaccine, the less magical targets of herd immunity exist.

On Sunday, the United States recorded 16,913 new infections, with a seven-day moving average of 16,265, the lowest since March 30.

A total of 610 coronavirus deaths were also reported on Wednesday, with a seven-day moving average currently killing about 553 people per day.

This is because coronavirus cases and deaths continue to plummet across the United States, reaching a low that has not been seen in at least a year.

