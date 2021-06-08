People with type 1 diabetes are 6 times more likely to develop dementia later in life

A new study reveals that having type 1 diabetes is a state of health that increases the risk of developing dementia in the rest of your life.

Study entitled “”Association of Type 1 Diabetes with Hypoglycemic and Hyperglycemic Events and Dementia RiskWas published in the magazine neurology, It turns out that having that state of health increases the chances of developing dementia six times.

According to researchers, those who are taken to the emergency room or spend time in the hospital because of a case of severe blood sugar caused by diabetes are prone to neurological conditions.

According to the study’s author, Dr. Rachel Whitmer of the University of California, Davis School of Medicine, extreme diabetes, with high and low blood sugar levels, can lead to coma, increased hospitalization, and even death.

Link between type 1 diabetes and dementia

The study enrolled 2,821 participants with type 1 diabetes.by Best life, The team noted that among the participants, they suffered from either hypoglycemia (hypoglycemia) or hyperglycemia (hyperglycemia)).

They followed the participants for 7 years to see if they were later diagnosed with dementia. At the end of the study, the researchers recorded about 153 cases of dementia.

According to the survey results, the majority of participants who suffered from hypoglycemia had a 75% increased risk of developing dementia, while those who suffered from hyperglycemia had twice the risk.

However, patients who experienced both hypoglycemic and hyperglycemic events were 6 times more likely to be diagnosed with dementia than other participants who did not experience these events.

“Our findings suggest that exposure to severe glycemic events can have long-term effects on brain health, to help diabetics avoid severe glycemic events throughout their lives. We need to consider additional motivations for this, “says Whitmer. Best life..

Also, Mayo Clinic He explained that type 1 diabetes is a risk factor for vascular dementia, with little or no production of insulin that can damage blood vessels. This is a type of dementia caused by a decrease or blockage of blood flow to the brain.

Early onset of type 2 diabetes increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease

Another study titled “”Relationship between the age of onset of diabetes and the risk of subsequent dementiaA paper published in JAMA showed that early onset of type 2 diabetes increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

by New York TimesDuring the selection of studies from 1985 to 1988, researchers tracked the diagnosis of diabetes in more than 10,000 participants who had not yet been ill.

Participants were followed up every 4-5 years until 2019, and researchers took blood samples to assess blood glucose levels to see if they had type 2 diabetes.

At the end of the study, researchers concluded that the 5-year onset of diabetes was associated with a 24% increased risk of developing dementia compared to people without diabetes.

However, the team pointed out that their results came from observational studies and therefore did not prove that diabetes was the cause of dementia. They found a link between the two factors after controlling other factors that could affect the risk of dementia.



