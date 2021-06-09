There is no point in asking “Why Melbourne?”





Perhaps you can argue that everyone out of the hotel’s quarantine, for example, needs to be re-examined a few days after being released. But no other state needs it. The Northern Territory has just introduced it in response to this epidemic, and NSW only recommends it. Still, if you choose to have the test, you do not need to quarantine while waiting for the results if there are no symptoms. This guy would have been out everywhere in Australia for days. After that, it took two weeks for the second positive case to appear. This means that there is a mystery connection somewhere, but this is not unique to Victoria. NSW has never found the cause of the epidemic mystery on Northern Beach. What sets Victoria apart is that when more cases occur, it displays a list of the worst types of exposure sites, including bars and clubs. That’s why lockdowns are inevitable and reduce the ability to perform local lockdowns, such as those found on northern beaches. This doesn’t make any sense geographically unless people who go to bars and clubs want to claim to be unique to Melvanian. People in line for COVID-19 vaccination at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Center. credit:Eddie Jim The result is a very capricious outbreak that had been going on for three weeks before it was discovered. It has now been found that the main cause of the spread of the infection is that people wait a few days before they develop symptoms before being tested. I can’t believe that only the Victorian era does this. And, in summary, there is little concrete reason to conclude that other jurisdictions discovered it earlier. The basic (if popular) idea that other states manage similar outbreaks better is wrong for the simple reason that other states have never faced these characteristics. Similarly, there is no explanation as to why this “continues” in Melbourne. That’s because what happened twice in a completely unparalleled way doesn’t happen “continuously” in the first place.

Loading The truth is that we have a very good understanding of the cause of each outbreak and do not allow a unified explanation. One claim is to chase the mi mi mi air tower. It may be understandable, but unfortunately this lazy Melbourne exceptionalism is not benign. Assuming such a pandemic is simply Melbourne, there is a risk that all other major cities will fall into the wrong sense of security.That would be a big reason Melbourne’s vaccination center surges, But nowhere else. Perhaps when Australia turned to the Melbourne epidemic, it didn’t seem to reflect itself. Perhaps instead of looking at warnings and calls for action, they are looking at what has happened to others. And given its apparently dangerous implications, isn’t this an idea we should resist? Waleed Aley is a regular columnist.

