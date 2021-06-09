Illinois COVID Update: Illinois reports 408 cases, 23 deaths, and states and cities are preparing to fully reopen

Chicago (WLS) –Two days left for full reopening of Illinois and Chicago, state public health officials said Wednesday with 408 possible confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths. Reported.

You may still need to wear a mask, but the transition to Phase 5 will lift all COVID-19 capacity limits in place. Businesses, conventions, and large events can all resume normal operations, but they may not be immediately normal operations.

Peter Rubnitz, owner of Urban Oasis North Avenue, is open at 60% occupancy and some massage therapists are back to work, even though it became even more fully open on Friday. He said he didn’t.

“We can open all 10 rooms from Friday, but we don’t have enough staff to do that,” Rubnitz said.

Rubunitz also said that if some therapists were not vaccinated, it would be difficult to balance the level of comfort between customers and staff.

“We know who is and who isn’t,” Rubunitz said. “If it’s important for someone to be with the vaccinated person, we’ll do that.”

“I wish more people had been vaccinated before we reached this stage,” said Dr. Marina del Rios of the Emergency Department, UIC Health.

Del Rios requires employers to provide vaccinations to employees and their families.

“In the large employer, warehousing and food packaging industry, there are enough employees to justify going to the scene for vaccination,” said Del Rios.

Despite these challenges, some people, like Sean Hardy, who lives in Joliet and has been vaccinated, want to return to typical activities.

“I feel ready for my first big event, my first plane, my first Bears match,” he said.

While restrictions on new coronavirus infections are being relaxed, customers find it quite different from normal business as employers seek to find workers and balance the safety of employees and the general public. You may notice that.

Related: Chicago White Sox is handing out free tickets at the pop-up COVID Vaccine event

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been a total of 1,386,262 COVID cases, including 22,997 deaths in the state.

Within the last 24 hours of the pandemic, the institute reports that it has tested 41,758 samples, for a total of 24,991,516 samples.

The positive rate for state-wide preliminary tests for the seven days from June 2nd to June 8th is 1.3%.

As of Tuesday night, 797 patients in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of these, 209 patients were in the ICU and 109 COVID-19 patients were on mechanical ventilation.

As of Tuesday night, Illinois has received a total of 11,708,874 vaccines. The 7-day moving average of the daily vaccine is 45,852. The dose given in Illinois on Tuesday was 50,231.

Authorities reported Wednesday that more than 68% of adults received the COVID vaccine and 51% were fully vaccinated.

Related: Chicago Reopening: Mayor Lightfoot says the city will move to Phase 5 with the rest of Illinois

Deaths reported on Wednesday include:

–Adams County: 1 man in his 80s

・ Champaign County: 1 woman in her 80s

-Cook County: 1 male in 30s, 1 female in 40s, 1 male in 40s, 1 female in 50s, 1 female in 60s, 1 female in 70s, 1 male in 70s, 1 female in 80s First name, one man in his 90s

・ DuPage County: 1 male in his 60s

・ Grandy County: 1 male in his 70s

・ Kane County: 1 male in his 80s

・ Macon County: 1 woman in her 80s

Madison County: 1 woman in her 70s

・ McLean County: 1 woman in her 60s

Rock Island County: 1 female in her 70s, 1 male in her 70s

-Tazewell County: 1 woman in her 80s

Vermillion County: 1 male in his 50s

Winnebago County: 1 male in his 50s