Health officials say almost all Allegheny County seniors are vaccinated against covid, at least in part.





Almost all older people in Allegheny County have been vaccinated at least partially against covid-19, a virus that has attacked older people, including people in both local and national care facilities, officials said. It was. Dr. Debra Bogen, director of health at Allegheny County, mentioned a milestone after visiting the UPMC vaccine and testing clinic on the South Side of Pittsburgh on Tuesday, with at least one “nearly 100%” of residents aged 65 and over. He said he had received one injection. “These vaccines really work,” Bogen said. “These are what we really need to overcome this virus.” Throughout the state, healthcare providers have been vaccinated more than 11.2 million times, with nearly 61% of all Pennsylvania residents receiving the first vaccination. Approximately 57.5% of residents over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated. The Department of State’s Vaccine Data Dashboard categorizes the age group narrower than “65+”.Breakdown For partial and complete vaccinations For all Pennsylvania over 65: 65-69 years: 19.4% partially covered, 68% fully covered

70-74 years: 20.2% is partially covered and 72.3% is fully covered

75-79 years: 15.6% is partially covered and 70.9% is fully covered

80-84 years: 15.4% is partially covered and 71.1% is fully covered

85+: 15.4% is partially covered and 65.4% is fully covered. In Westmoreland County, the breakdown is as follows: 65-69 years: 17% partially covered, 67.6% fully covered

70-74 years: 19% partially covered, 70.4% fully covered

75-79 years: 14.2% is partially covered and 67.2% is fully covered

80-84 years: 14.2% partially covered, 69.4% fully covered

85+: 14.5% fully covered, 66.7% fully covered Governor Tom Wolf said last month that he would lift the state’s masking obligations when 70% of adults were fully vaccinated, and since then 70% have been fully vaccinated or either on June 28. It was updated earlier. Dr. Dennis Johnson, a deputy doctor who also visited the Southside Clinic, said she believes the state can still reach the 70% benchmark by June 28. “It really depends on the Pennsylvania going on (to get vaccinated) at the speed we had,” she said. She said that even if the benchmark was visible, the promotion of vaccination would not stop. “We know that there are areas where vaccination rates are lower than the total number in Pennsylvania,” Johnson said. “When you reach that number, it won’t stop.” She said people were still ill and people were still dying. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported 453 new cases of the virus, with a current total of over 1.21 million. Over 500 people were hospitalized throughout the state, and 130 were in the intensive care unit. An additional 24 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 27,514. Dr. Donald Jerry, Chief Medical Officer of UPMC, said the “majority” of people admitted to UPMC hospitals for covid-19 were either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated. .. He said that there are sometimes completely vaccinated people who are hospitalized with the virus, the so-called breakthrough cases. “We knew it would happen,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that it’s a vaccine failure in general. This can happen for a variety of reasons. Most of those people have another underlying condition that allows them to understand why. And they are still doing better than what we’ve seen before. “

Megan Guza is a staff writer for Tribune-Review. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, [email protected] Or via Twitter ..







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos