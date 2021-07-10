US strives to overtake China in Latin America Vaccine diplomacy





The United States is ramping up delivery of coronavirus vaccines to Latin America in a bid to address the region’s public health crisis, but the effort could also hamper China’s efforts to exert its vaccine exports to for purposes of geopolitical influence.

US President Joe Biden has said the United States will export up to 80 million vaccines to other countries, and in recent weeks his administration has announced a series of deliveries to countries in Central and South America, including initial shipments of 2.5 million doses of vaccine to Colombia, 2 million doses to Peru, 3 million doses to Brazil, 1 million doses to Paraguay, 1.5 million doses to Honduras and 1.35 million doses in Mexico.

The United States is ramping up delivery of coronavirus vaccines to Latin America in a bid to address the region’s public health crisis, but the effort could also hamper China’s efforts to exert its vaccine exports to for purposes of geopolitical influence.

US President Joe Biden has said the United States will export up to 80 million vaccines to other countries, and in recent weeks his administration has announced a series of deliveries to countries in Central and South America, including initial shipments of 2.5 million doses of vaccine to Colombia, 2 million doses to Peru, 3 million doses to Brazil, 1 million doses to Paraguay, 1.5 million doses to Honduras and 1.35 million doses in Mexico.

The wave of announcements signal that the United States is turning a corner in vaccine diplomacy in Latin America after lagging behind Russia and China for months in early vaccine exports to the region.

Overall, when you look at what the United States has shared, Latin America has been by far the biggest beneficiary. And that’s just the start, said Juan Gonzalez, senior director for the Western Hemisphere at the White House National Security Council.

Gonzalez said the administration’s top priority is to deal with the public health crisis as a new coronavirus outbreak hits countries in Latin America.

Experts said there was also a geopolitical element to vaccine shipments as the United States sought to overtake the vaccine response from Russia and China in the region.

I don’t see this as a zero-sum game, but that doesn’t mean that vaccine diplomacy itself doesn’t have geopolitical or foreign policy implications, said Pepe Zhang, associate director at the Atlantic Council and expert in relations between China and Latin America. If Chinese vaccines are the only solution available in a country, it potentially puts China in a position to pursue additional interests or priorities.

Western officials have previously accused Moscow and Beijing of using vaccines for geopolitical purposes. Paraguay and Honduras, for example, said they were under pressure to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan in exchange for receiving vaccines made in China. Countries that recently agreed to sever ties with Taiwan in favor of China, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Panama were among the first recipients of Chinese vaccines. And Brazil has reversed its decision to ban Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from expanding its 5G network in a bid to collect as many Chinese vaccines as possible.

In order to have more access, presence and influence in the region, [China] and Russia are profiting from the pandemic, deploying increasingly promising and insufficient medical diplomacy and disinformation campaigns, Admiral Craig Faller, commander of the US Southern Command, testified before the Senate in March.

Gonzalez said the Biden administration was not dissuading countries in the region from accepting Russian or Chinese vaccines, but worried about how the two countries are using vaccines as leverage.

At the start of the administration, countries contacted us and asked what our reaction would be if they accepted vaccines from China or Russia, Gonzalez said. Our answer was: you have to immunize your populations, and you have to make these decisions according to your national interest. I wasn’t going to tell you not to do this.

He added, however, that we were concerned about reports that China and Russia were using vaccine diplomacy to strike political deals.

Now, the delivery of millions of doses of vaccine to the United States could start to blunt China’s vaccine diplomacy efforts, easing pressure on Latin American governments and providing them with new vaccine supply options as they go. they are scrambling to cope with outbreaks of deadly new strains of coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases are worsening in Latin America and the Caribbean, where only 1 in 10 people have been vaccinated. Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, called the situation unacceptable during a press conference on June 30. South American countries make up only 5% of the world’s population, but around 25% of the number of coronavirus deaths globally.

Scientists are also closely monitoring the Lambda variant that causes COVID-19, a variant that first appeared in Peru late last year. There is no indication yet that Lambda could be as deadly or widespread as the Delta variant that dominates infections in the United States, but the spread of the variants underscores how the virus can evolve further in a region hit hard by the pandemic without an adequate supply of it. vaccines.

The Biden administration does not plan to deliver vaccines to autocratic countries that could use the vaccines to consolidate their power, namely Nicaragua, where Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega appears to be using vaccine supplies to gain political support amidst a radical crackdown on political opponents.

An important yardstick when it comes to sharing vaccines is that we want to make sure they’re not used politically or for social control purposes, Gonzalez said.

Despite the delivery of millions of American vaccines, many countries in Latin America are far from bringing the epidemic under control. Some public health experts believe the region will experience coronavirus outbreaks until 2024 and that potential new strains from these outbreaks could quickly spread to other parts of the world.

At the end of the day, it’s not just about this region, Zheng said. While there are new variants from any region of the world, the rest of the world is also dangerous.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/07/09/biden-china-vaccine-diplomacy-coronavirus-latin-america-covid-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos