UK weather: Hundreds of flood warnings in place across the UK, winds of up to 65mph expected to pose a risk to life

The National Weather Service has issued a new weather warning for winds as high as 65 mph in the aftermath of Storm Kathleen.

The Environment Agency has issued emergency warnings, issuing 95 flood warnings and 209 flood warnings in most parts of the country.

There will be no respite from strong winds as a second low-pressure area approaches the UK, following Storm Kathleen, which brought winds of 70mph and travel havoc over the weekend.

A wind warning has been issued for the entire south coast until 9am on Tuesday as winds of up to 65mph are expected to hit the coast and flying debris is expected to pose a slight risk to life.

A man takes pictures of waves from the Black Rock diving board in Salt Hill, Galway (PA).

The driver of a van was rescued from its roof by firefighters Monday morning when 3.5ft high tide left four vehicles stranded.

The fire brigade responded but six people stranded during the incident on the Strood Causeway on Meresh Island, Essex, escaped before crews arrived.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said on Monday: With school holidays and warmer weather approaching, plan your travels in advance and check tide times before you travel.

This is the message from firefighters who rescued a person trapped in a car at The Strood, West Mersea this afternoon.

Four more vehicles remain abandoned and await road repair.

Don't risk driving through water unless you see any signs of how deep it is. If the road is flooded, turn around and find another route.

People take selfies as Storm Kathleen hits the coast (PA)

More Met Office weather warnings for wind and rain were issued across the UK, with more disruption reported overnight after strong gales hit the south-west coast.

Three Met Office weather warnings were issued on Tuesday for southern England, western Wales and mainland Scotland.

Storms can damage buildings, cause delays in road, rail and ferry transport, and are less likely to cause road and bridge closures.

The southwest will be the first to get the wind this evening and overnight, before reaching the southeast towards Kent and north along the coasts of the Celtic and Irish Seas into Lancashire.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: This system is currently in its intensifying stage and will bring the strongest gusts to areas on its western and southern flanks.

As the system develops, there will be a return of warm air to parts of south-east England today, although there is a chance of thunder and lightning this evening.

Storm Kathleen left thousands without power over the weekend and around 70 flights arriving and departing UK airports before noon on Saturday were cancelled.

With heavy rain continuing throughout this week, the Environment Agency forecast coastal and tidal flooding until Wednesday, with localized flooding expected in north-west England on Tuesday.

