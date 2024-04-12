Russia Ukraine War Live: Kiev Launches Drones on Russian Cities While Putin Mocks Peace Conference





Britain accelerated its production of laser energy and radio weapons.

Sign up for our breaking news emails to get free, real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox.Sign up for our free breaking news emails.

Ukraine launched a drone attack on a Russian city, wounding two people and damaging buildings as President Putin mocked peace talks between the two countries.

Six drones attacked Russia's Belgorod oblast, located on the Ukrainian border, on Friday morning, according to the regional governor.

Russian air defense forces shot down four drones, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. One started a grass fire on the outskirts of Belgorod city, while the other hit an administrative building.

This comes as President Vladimir Putin mocked planned Ukraine peace talks and claimed Russia would never accept any plan that has nothing to do with reality.

Switzerland says it will host a peace conference in June to chart a path toward peace in Ukraine after more than two years of civil war.

But Putin insisted that Moscow was not invited to the talks, pointing to Switzerland's perception that the peace process could not happen without Russia.

They don't invite us there. Moreover, they think there is nothing we can do there, but at the same time they say that it is impossible to decide anything without us. “It would have been funny if it wasn’t so sad,” Putin said.

Key PointsView Latest Updates 1712948451Outstrip the Plan for Peace? America in Putin's Hands

Alexander ButlerApril 12, 2024 20:00

1712944851Ukraine desperately needs more soldiers. War amputees are returning to the front lines

Alexander ButlerApril 12, 2024 19:00

1712941251The world's fastest laser beam traveling at the speed of light is scheduled to be installed on a Royal Navy ship in 2027 A laser beam traveling at the speed of light is scheduled to be installed on a Royal Navy ship in 2027

Grant Shapps has suggested that a new British military laser could be sent to the front line in Ukraine to shoot down Russian drones. The Dragonfire weapon, expected to be in service by 2027 at the latest, could have a huge impact on European conflicts, the defense minister has said. New reforms to speed up procurement will see the laser, originally scheduled for launch in 2032, enter service five years earlier than planned, the Defense Department has said. Laser directed energy weapons (LDEWs) use intense beams of light to cut through targets and can strike at the speed of light.

Alexander ButlerApril 12, 2024 18:00

1712937651Russian glide bombs are destroying a Ukrainian border village, but residents are digging.

Alexander ButlerApril 12, 2024 17:00

1712934051British military lasers could appear on Ukraine's front lines to shoot down Russian drones.

Alexander ButlerApril 12, 2024 16:00

17129328302 injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Russian city

Ukraine launched a drone attack on a Russian city, wounding two people and damaging buildings as President Putin mocked peace talks between the two countries.

Six drones attacked Russia's Belgorod oblast, located on the Ukrainian border, on Friday morning, according to the regional governor.

Russian air defense forces shot down four drones, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. One started a grass fire on the outskirts of Belgorod city, while the other hit an administrative building.

Alexander ButlerApril 12, 2024 15:40

1712930491 The race between the US and China to deploy swarms of military drones could spark a global arms race.

Alexander ButlerApril 12, 2024 15:01

1712925325A pro-Russian American national has gone missing in eastern Ukraine, police said.

A pro-Kremlin American national described by Russian media as a war correspondent has disappeared in eastern Ukraine.

Russell Bentley, born in 1960 and a supporter of Russian forces in Ukraine, disappeared from Donetsk, Ukraine, on April 8.

Authorities have provided no details about his last whereabouts or the circumstances of his disappearance.

Alexander ButlerApril 12, 2024 13:35

1712923214Thousands of Russian soldiers are fleeing Ukraine from President Putin's war and have nowhere to go.

Alexander ButlerApril 12, 2024 13:00

1712920036 Trypilska: Russian attack destroys one of Ukraine's largest power plants.

Alexander ButlerApril 12, 2024 12:07

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/ukraine-russia-war-latest-news-putin-latest-b2527649.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos