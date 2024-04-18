Study finds that Brexit has worsened UK medicine shortages | uk news





Medicine shortages in the UK more than doubled between 2020 and 2023, with Brexit weakening the country's ability to tackle the problem, according to research by the Nuffield Trust.

The think tank said that shortages of antibiotics and antiepileptic drugs have become the 'new normal' since leaving the European Union in January 2020.

Drug companies issued more than 1,600 notices warning of shortages last year, up from 648 in 2020, which requires taxpayers to reimburse pharmacies for buying more drugs than the regular price.

Mark Dayan, head of the Nuffield Trust’s Brexit program, said: “We understand that many of the issues are global, with vulnerable Asian import networks under pressure from Covid-19 lockdowns, inflation and global instability. “I know it’s related,” he said.

“British officials have put in place much more sophisticated systems for monitoring and response and have used additional payments to keep product flowing.

“However, leaving the EU has created several additional challenges for the UK: products will no longer flow seamlessly across EU borders, and in the long term, efforts to approve many medicines may mean there will be fewer alternatives available. .”

READ MORE:National epilepsy drug shortage puts thousands at riskDiabetes are swept away by obese patients, trapped without essential drugsADHD drug supply faces 'intermittent disruptions' until April

Four drugs approved by the European Commission between 2022 and 2023 were approved more quickly in the UK, but 56 have been approved in the UK since the EC and eight have not yet been approved as of March this year.

The report said that while the UK could not rely on formal changes to UK-EU relations “any time soon”, there were steps the government could take.

This includes better anticipating and being more open to shortages, as well as being alert to sudden pressures on costs that create instability.

Dr Leyla Hannbeck, CEO of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, has called on the Department of Health to review its procedures.

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Follow Sky News to get all the latest news from around the UK and around the world.

Tap here

“Pharmacists are in the same position as patients – we are at the end of the supply chain but we are not communicated effectively by government officials.

“As a result, we are unable to plan in advance and support the people who depend on us for their medicines.”

Read more: Pharmacists warn drug shortages are putting patients at risk.

Paul Rees, chief executive of the National Pharmacy Association, said drug shortages had “become the norm” and were “completely unacceptable.”

“Ensuring adequate supplies of medicines is certainly a fundamental function of any modern healthcare system.

“The solution must be international as well as national, but our Government must create the conditions for sufficient medicines to flow into the UK system by adequately funding the supply chain at both ends.”

A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said: “Our priority is to ensure patients can continue to receive the care they need.”

“There are approximately 14,000 licensed medicines and the overwhelming majority are in good supply.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/brexit-has-made-uk-medicine-shortages-worse-research-suggests-13117617 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos