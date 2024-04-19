US vetoes Palestinian bid for full UN membership





The United States on Thursday blocked the U.N. Security Council from moving forward with the Palestinian demand to be recognized as a full U.N. member state, nullifying efforts by Palestinian allies to secure that the world body supports this effort.

The vote was 12 in favor of the resolution and one vote opposed by the United States, with Britain and Switzerland abstaining.

Palestinian envoy to the United Nations Riyad Mansour described the bid for full membership as an effort to take our rightful place within the community of nations.

After the vote, a visibly upset Mr. Mansour delivered an impassioned speech affirming the Palestinian people's right to self-determination.

Our right to self-determination is a natural right, a historic right to live in our homeland, Palestine, as an independent, free and sovereign state, he said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said after the vote: The shameful proposal has been rejected. Terrorism will not be rewarded.

The Security Council has consistently called for a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, an outcome that did not materialize during negotiations between the two sides. In Washington, a State Department spokesman, Vedant Patel, said the new resolution was dead on arrival.

The United States remains of the view that the quickest path to statehood for the Palestinian people is through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority with the support of the United States and other partners, Mr. Patel to reporters during a press briefing on Thursday.

The United States, along with the four other permanent members of the Council, can veto any action that comes before it. On Thursday afternoon, at a high-profile Council meeting aimed at addressing Middle East issues, including the Palestinian bid for full membership in the United Nations, the United States, a staunch ally of Israel, exercised this veto.

The resolution asked the 15-member Security Council to recommend to the 193-member U.N. General Assembly that the State of Palestine be admitted to membership in the United Nations, diplomats said. To pass, the request had to be approved by the Security Council with at least nine votes in favor and without a veto from the United States, Britain, France, Russia or China. It would then have been necessary for at least two-thirds of the General Assembly to approve it.

Full Palestinian membership in the United Nations would be an important, if largely symbolic, victory for the Palestinian Authority, which has long sought to create a nation-state. If the Palestinian candidacy had been accepted, the new status would have brought the privileges of a UN member, including the right to vote and a rotating seat on the Security Council.

However, many of the most critical issues regarding a Palestinian state would have remained unresolved, including physical borders and recognition by individual countries with which it would have to establish diplomatic relations.

Israel was admitted to full membership in the UN in 1949. The Palestinian Authority has for decades sought to create a state consisting of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip; these territories were all captured or annexed by Israel.

Little progress has been made toward the creation of a Palestinian state since Israel and the Palestinian Authority signed the Oslo Accords in the early 1990s, which established a peace process aimed at a two-state solution. In 2007, the militant group Hamas ousted the Palestinian Authority, led by President Mahmoud Abbas and which exercises limited autonomy in the occupied West Bank, from power in the Gaza Strip.

The war that began when Hamas carried out terrorist attacks against Israel that killed around 1,200 people and provoked Israeli retaliation in Gaza, killing more than 33,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, and displacing more than a million of people, complicates the Palestinian demand for statehood. The conflict has spread to the occupied West Bank and neighboring countries like Lebanon and has drawn Iran into the fray.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/18/world/middleeast/palestinian-statehood-un-veto.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos